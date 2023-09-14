Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2023) - Else If Games, a rising star in the gaming industry, has unveiled its latest creation, 'Smokey's Rescue Team,' a cat-care game of virtual pet simulations that fosters profound emotional connections between players and their digital feline companions.





Smokey's Rescue Team

Created by visionary gaming entrepreneur Robert Stout, 'Smokey's Rescue Team' offers a refreshing departure from conventional gaming experiences. Rather than focusing on fast-paced action, this new game centers around the heartfelt task of nurturing adorable virtual cats in an environment that mirrors real-life pet ownership.

"More than just entertainment, 'Smokey's Rescue Team' is about evoking emotions and building lasting connections," Stout claims.

Set in an inviting environment of "Grandma's House," players take on a mission to care for cats abandoned at the doorstep. They can explore various activities to express their care for their virtual feline friends, such as feeding, grooming, and interactive play.

According to Stout, players gradually uncover hidden personality traits within their virtual companions through interactions and care, strengthening the bond over time. These traits provide players with an authentic and personalized experience, reflecting the nuanced dynamics of genuine relationships.

However, the fusion of financial aspects adds depth to this game. According to Stout, players must eventually part with their virtual feline friends, leading to rewarded adoptions with varying amounts of in-game currency. The adoption amount depends on the cat's happiness, determined by experience, traits, breed, and compatibility.

Stout elaborates, "We aim to create an experience that resonates with players daily. We've blended emotional connection with real-world responsibility, allowing players to witness their nurturing efforts bear financial fruit."

'Smokey's Rescue Team' is a starting point for Stout's grand vision. He proudly shares, "Our Kickstarter campaign for 'Smokey's Rescue Team' has garnered support from 35 backers, raising over $850. We are deeply grateful for the belief placed in us. Our excitement extends to enhancing the game with additional features, resulting in an even more immersive cat-caring experience."

With additional funding and resources through the game's Kickstarter campaign, Stout aims to enrich the game with more features and produce more groundbreaking titles that drive the gaming industry forward.

Early access to 'Smokey's Rescue Team' on Steam is scheduled for October 2023, with the full game release projected for February 2024.

About Else If Games:

Else If Games is an Australian-based game development company founded from scratch by full-time accountant and game enthusiast Robert Stout. Born out of Stout's heartfelt expression of love - a prototype crafted as a gift for his girlfriend, the company reshapes the gaming norms by introducing games that create immersive experiences and cultivate genuine emotional connections among players.

At the core of Else If Games is innovation and dedication to self-funded projects. Under Stout's leadership, Else If Games cultivates a collaborative atmosphere that promotes the exchange of ideas and collectively brings their creative concepts to life.

The gaming company is at an early stage of development, building trust and credibility among its future investors through the launch of its first game, 'Smokey's Rescue Team.'

