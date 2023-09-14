BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 14

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 13 September 2023 were:

598.28p Capital only

607.83p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 75,000 Ordinary shares on 12th September 2023, the Company has 98,482,600 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 4,727,264 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.