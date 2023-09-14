

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - First Wave BioPharma, Inc., (FWBI) announced an agreement with Sanofi (SNY) to license Capeserod, a selective 5-HT4 receptor partial agonist, which First Wave will repurpose and develop for gastrointestinal indications. First Wave will receive from Sanofi an exclusive, global license for Capeserod. The licensing agreement includes a modest upfront payment, backend milestone payments and single digit royalties on net sales.



James Sapirstein, CEO of First Wave, said: 'We intend to immediately initiate discussions with the FDA focused on a development and regulatory plan that would enable us to begin Phase 2 clinical trials of Capeserod in 2024.'



Shares of First Wave BioPharma are up more than 30% in pre-market trade on Thursday.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken