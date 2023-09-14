95% of Americans Eager to Embrace AR/VR Technology, Price and Health Concerns Holding Them Back: AddictiveTips Survey

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / A new AddictiveTips survey shows 95% of Americans are eager to embrace augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) technology, but say high prices and health concerns are key barriers stumping widespread adoption.

The survey, which polled 1,500 US residents ages 16-54+, aimed to discover current usage and preferences of AR/VR technology among the American population.

Apple Vision Pro sees strong interest

56% of respondents believe Apple will see a successful public launch with its new Vision Pro technology. This mixed-reality device brings with it versatile and practical uses unavailable on similar devices, yet an overwhelming majority of respondents (82%) said they would use it for only entertainment purposes (gaming, watching videos). Other use-cases include:

Simulations (46%)

Learning and education (33%)

Creative design & editing (28%)

Professional work (14%)

Enthusiasm for AR/VR tech

Among all respondents, 46% have used an AR/VR device before, with 10% owning one. However, only a marginal 3% of respondents indicated their willingness to invest in the Apple Vision Pro at its full retail price.

High price tags are also a key factor keeping away 49% of respondents who haven't tried the tech yet, despite their interest. This group also points to limited access and health concerns (eye strain, nausea) as barriers to entry.

The generational divide

Gen Z and Millennials emerge as the leading adopters of AR/VR technology, with higher ownership levels at 18% and 12% respectively. The Oculus Quest 2 by Meta leads the pack as the preferred choice.

70% of Baby Boomers expressed interest in trying AR/VR technology - pointing to a surprising open-mindedness in exploring this innovative tech.

The future of AR/VR

Looking to the future, 51% of respondents believe Apple's new device will kickstart the growth of AR/VR innovation, yet some fear it may replace traditional handheld devices including tablets and the Nintendo Switch.

