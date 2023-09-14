Anzeige
MightyTips: Five must-watch boxing fights in September, selected and predicted by Jevgenijs 'The Hurricane' Aleksejevs

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There are some huge international fights over the next two weeks. Canelo Álvarez has a testing contest against Jermell Charlo. In another mammoth clash, Joe Joyce will be looking for revenge against Zhilei Zhang.

MightyTips Boxing Logo

MightyTips.com ambassador Jevgenijs 'The Hurricane' Aleksejevs selected and predicted five exciting fights to watch in September, and shared his thoughts on the top two.

September 15 - Luis Alberto Lopez (28-2) vs Joet Gonzalez (26-3), IBF Featherweight World Title

Venue: American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA

Odds: Lopez (1.14 fav) Gonzalez (5.50)

Prediction: Lopez by Unanimous Decision

September 16 - William Zepeda (28-0) vs Mercito Gesta (34-3-3)

Venue: Commerce Casino, Commerce, California, USA

Odds: Zepeda (1.083 fav) Gesta (8.0)

Prediction: Zepeda by KO

September 23 - Richardson Hitchins (16-0) vs Jose Zepeda (36-3)

Venue: Caribe Royale, Orlando, Florida, USA

Odds: Hitchins (1.28 fav) Zepeda (5.0)

Prediction: Hitchins by Unanimous Decision

September 23 - Joe Joyce (15-1) vs Zhilei Zhang (25-1-1)

Venue: OVO Arena Wembley, London, UK
Odds: Zhang (1.91 fav) Joyce (2.1)

Juggernaut Joyce suffered a devastating defeat against the Chinese on April 15, resulting in a damaged eye and a tarnished reputation.

The Hurricane: "This will be an exciting rematch between two strong super heavyweights. In the first fight, everyone thought that Joyce would be able to handle Zhang in a methodical manner, but as Zhang's fight against Hrgovic showed, he is not an easy mark at all. To win the fight, Joyce must improve his head movement and work on provoking Zhang and exploiting the openings."

Prediction: Joyce by Unanimous Decision

September 30 - Canelo Álvarez (59-2-2) vs Jermell Charlo (35-1-1)

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
Odds: Canelo (1.3 fav) Charlo (4.0)

Charlo, the undisputed light middleweight champion, is stepping up two divisions against one of the all-time greats.

The Hurricane: "I'm hoping for a Canelo win, which will likely happen. However, you can't write off Charlo. He is a champion who has proven durable in his previous fights. We're looking at two uncompromising punchers, it's just a question of who can put on a better fight. And I still think it will be Saúl."

Prediction: Canelo by TKO

CONTACT: Eugene Ravdin, Communications & Marketing Manager, Telegram: @eugrav, Email: comms@mightytips.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2210850/MightyTips_Five_must_watch_boxing_fights_in_September__selected.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/five-must-watch-boxing-fights-in-september-selected-and-predicted-by-jevgenijs-the-hurricane-aleksejevs-301927668.html

