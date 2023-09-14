Encinitas, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2023) - Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX), ("Kiora" or the "Company") announced that results from the ABACUS study of KIO-301 in patients with late-stage retinitis pigmentosa will be presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO 2023) conference on November 4, 2023. The late-breaking abstract has been accepted for presentation at the retinal subspecialty day and will include findings from all six participants and 12 evaluated eyes in the Phase 1b, dose-escalating, open-label study.

KIO-301 is a novel light-sensing molecular photoswitch intended to restore light perception and functional vision in patients with retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited retinal disease. ABACUS is the first-in-human clinical trial evaluating proof-of-concept using a small molecule photoswitch. Russell N. Van Gelder, MD, PhD, chair of the Department of Ophthalmology, University of Washington School of Medicine, will present the data.

The presentation will include analysis of safety and tolerability, for which there have been no reported serious adverse events. Efficacy analysis will also be presented, including changes from baseline in kinetic visual fields, visual acuity and functional vision; and functional MRI of the visual cortex. Assessments in the study were performed at baseline and longitudinally over 28-days post-treatment.

Presentation details:

Title: "Intravitreal Injection of 'Photoswitch' Molecule (KIO-301) Improves Visual Function in Late-Stage Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Patients

Presenter: Russell N. Van Gelder, MD, PhD, chair of the Department of Ophthalmology, University of Washington School of Medicine

Date and time: November 4, 2023 at 9:15 am Pacific Time

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing products for the treatment of orphan retinal diseases. KIO-301 is being developed for the treatment of Retinitis Pigmentosa with plans to additionally develop KIO-301 for Choroideremia and Stargardt's Disease. KIO-301 is a molecular photoswitch that has the potential to restore light perception in patients with inherited and/or age-related retinal degeneration. Kiora plans to develop KIO-104 for the treatment of posterior non-infectious uveitis. It is a next-generation, non-steroidal, immuno-modulatory and small molecule inhibitor of Dihydroorotate Dehydrogenase (DHODH) with what Kiora believes is best-in-class picomolar potency and a validated immune modulating mechanism (blocks T cell proliferation and proinflammatory cytokine release).

