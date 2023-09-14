Europe at your table, with olives from Spain: The Benefits of Eating European Olives Daily as Part of the Mediterranean Diet

Eating 7 olives per day is recommended together with a balanced diet.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Table olives are an essential product of the Mediterranean Diet that are good for our health and are part of the cultural and gastronomic heritage of the Mediterranean. In fact, some nutritionists recommend eating approximately seven olives a day (for a healthy adult), as part of a balanced diet.

Why should we eat olives every day?

Olives, together with olive oil, are one of the most traditional foods of the Mediterranean Diet , which has been declared Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO.

, which has been declared Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO. For their array of properties and nutrients. They contain oleic acid - about 75% of the fat content of an olive is oleic acid .

. They are " natural nuggets of well-being " that contain essential amino acids, many minerals (calcium and iron), phosphorus, iodine, potassium, magnesium, calcium, carotenoids (provitamin A), thiamine, vitamin E and natural fiber.

" that contain essential amino acids, many minerals (calcium and iron), phosphorus, iodine, potassium, magnesium, calcium, carotenoids (provitamin A), thiamine, vitamin E and natural fiber. Olives are the source of olive oil. One of the things that makes them unique is that they bring together the four basic flavors ( sweet, salty, bitter, and sour ), which give them incredible versatility to incorporate in any recipe or in a multitude of dishes: snacks, appetizers, accompanying drinks or garnishing them, salads, pizzas, rice, pasta, fish, meat, and even desserts.

), which give them incredible versatility to incorporate in any recipe or in a multitude of dishes: snacks, appetizers, accompanying drinks or garnishing them, salads, pizzas, rice, pasta, fish, meat, and even desserts. The wide variety of table olives, their hundreds of shapes, and their different presentations, types, and processing methods make them suitable for all tastes; they can be eaten with or without the pit, whole or chopped, green or black.

and their different presentations, types, and processing methods make them suitable for all tastes; they can be eaten with or without the pit, whole or chopped, green or black. Olive tree, olive oil, and olive are words that date back millennia, anchored in tradition . They represent not only a food or essential ingredient; they are words that refer to the field, to history, and to the olive tree.

. They represent not only a food or essential ingredient; they are words that refer to the field, to history, and to the olive tree. With regard to their nutritional composition, contrary to popular belief, they are low in calories (the caloric value of table olives is around 150 calories for 3.5 ounces, compared to 450-550 calories for other snacks), and they are also low in sugar.

(the caloric value of table olives is around 150 calories for 3.5 ounces, compared to 450-550 calories for other snacks), and they are also Olives have high nutritional value. They are high in polyphenols, have no cholesterol, and containOmega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids and antioxidants.

Few other foods stay fresh day after day like olives (long shelf life and preservation). They are extremely versatile in terms of their culinary possibilities. In addition, olives improve and enhance the flavor of other foods such as chicken, beef, salmon, rice, fish, quinoa, pasta, hummus, chocolate, and avocado, among others. With so much diversity and so many benefits, this Mediterranean wonder never disappoints.

The messages are part of the campaign "Europe at your table with Olives from Spain" promoted by the Table Olive Interprofessional Organization (Interaceituna) and supported by the European Union, which aims to promote awareness of the benefits of eating European Olives in the U.S. In fact, this country is the main market for olives produced in Europe, importing 427 million dollars' worth of olives in 2020. More than 79% of the olives consumed by Americans came from EU countries.

About INTERACEITUNA

INTERACEITUNA is the Table Olive Interprofessional Organization recognized by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food and Environment that brings together all the organizations representing the sector, such as ASAJA, ASEMESA, COAG, Cooperativas Agroalimentarias and UPA. It was created to implement programs and activities of general interest, spread knowledge of the Spanish table olive, and carry out research and development programs on various production techniques.

