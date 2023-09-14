Blockonomics while Taking a Stand in the Crypto Landscape will be Sponsoring Global Tech Events and Supporting Drivechains

Blockonomics, a leader in the crypto payment gateway market, announces its strategic focus on Bitcoin and drivechains, along with upcoming sponsorships of global tech events, as it aims to pioneer decentralized and secure financial solutions in a market projected to reach $4.12 billion by 2029.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / Blockonomics , a pioneer in the crypto payment ecosystem, is excited to announce its upcoming sponsorships and product developments. These announcements come as the crypto payment gateway market continues to flourish, with projections indicating a valuation of $4.12 billion by 2029.

"Amidst the rapid growth of the crypto payment gateway market, Blockonomics remains committed to its core principles of privacy, security, and decentralization," said Shiva Sitamraju, CEO of Blockonomics. "While many in the industry are diversifying into altcoins, we have chosen to focus on Bitcoin and its latest controversial proposal-drivechains."

Blockonomics is set to sponsor several tech events in the coming months, including Blockchain Expo Global in London and WordCamp Asia in Taipei. "These sponsorships are an opportunity for us to engage with the community and showcase our commitment to the crypto ecosystem," added Sitamraju.

Blockonomics recently announced its decision to support drivechains, a topic of much debate in the Bitcoin community. "Drivechains allow for innovation without compromising the decentralized nature of Bitcoin. This aligns perfectly with our mission," Sitamraju explained.

While the no-KYC feature has always been a cornerstone of Blockonomics' platform, the company has made a deliberate decision to not support altcoins. "Our unwavering focus on Bitcoin is not a limitation but a strategic choice. In a market where many are diversifying into various altcoins, we see Bitcoin as the true game-changer. It's not just another digital asset; it's a revolutionary technology with the potential to redefine the financial landscape entirely. Our commitment to Bitcoin aligns with our core principles of privacy, security, and decentralization, and we believe this focus will serve us well as the crypto landscape continues to evolve," said Shiva Sitamraju.

"As we navigate the complexities of the crypto landscape, our mission remains clear: to empower businesses and individuals with decentralized and secure financial solutions. We're not just adapting to change; we're driving it," Sitamraju concluded.

About Blockonomics

Blockonomics is not just another decentralized Bitcoin payment solution; it's a trailblazer in the crypto landscape, empowering both businesses and individuals to exercise full control over their financial transactions. The platform's cutting-edge technology facilitates instant Bitcoin transfers directly to users' wallets, thereby eliminating the need for third-party intermediaries and ensuring unparalleled security. Blockonomics seamlessly integrates with online shops, offering easy-to-use payment buttons and plug-in support that make Bitcoin transactions effortless. This is particularly beneficial for e-commerce platforms aiming to diversify their payment options and attract a broader customer base. Additionally, the platform's invoicing tool allows for streamlined peer-to-peer transactions, enabling users to invoice in fiat currencies but receive payments in Bitcoin, based on real-time exchange rates.

