

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import prices declined for the fourth straight month in August, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Producer and import prices dropped 0.8 percent year-on-year in August, slightly faster than the 0.6 percent fall in the previous month.



The producer price index climbed 1.0 percent annually in June, while import prices registered a decrease of 4.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer and import prices dropped 0.2 percent in August versus a 0.1 percent rise in July.



The monthly decline was largely attributed to cheaper costs for pharmaceutical products.



