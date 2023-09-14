Infillion Closes Deal to Acquire MediaMath

Company will add MediaMath to its portfolio of premium products and is planning to relaunch the platform in early 2024.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / Infillion, an advertising technology and solutions company that owns and markets premium adtech products TrueX, NeXt, and InStadium, along with martech solutions including Gimbal location technology, Analytiks.ai and Phonic.ai, today announced the closing of its acquisition of the assets of adtech pioneer MediaMath.

"MediaMath was a pioneer in programmatic advertising and is still a critical part of the interconnected adtech ecosystem. We believe the strategic value of MediaMath's global distribution throughout the modern adtech landscape has been underappreciated and was far too important to disappear. Contrary to the prevailing narrative, MediaMath had a strong business with very loyal customers. In 2022, MediaMath had over $500M of Gross Ad Spend, over $100M of Net Revenue and was EBITDA positive. The company filed for bankruptcy not because of issues with its technology or its core business, but because its debt load eventually became too large to service. Infillion has a strong balance sheet, with differentiated products that, when integrated within the broader MediaMath ecosystem, can drive real value for our customers. The combined company has a very compelling value proposition, and we expect to see significant revenue synergies and growth as we integrate our platforms," said Rob Emrich, Executive Chairman and Founder of Infillion.

According to comScore, the global programmatic advertising market will top $148 billion in 2023. As the first demand-side platform (DSP) defining programmatic, MediaMath's history is that of scalable innovation, representing the most advanced marketers, for well over a decade. MediaMath's founder and former CEO Joe Zawadzki, who is currently a General Partner at AperiamVentures and chairman of FxM, shared, "I, along with the extended AperiamVentures team, portfolio and partners, are delighted to see MediaMath under new ownership, with a commitment to the people, partners, and platform that made it special."

Today, Infillion offers high-impact products, like TrueX, that drive attention and performance via unique ad formats through its direct integration with premium CTV publishers. "The acquisition of MediaMath's assets and IP goes beyond the purchase of a DSP. We see it as an opportunity to increase the distribution of our closed-loop location attribution technology and a way to open our advanced media buying platform and products-traditionally offered as a managed service-to new customers. With MediaMath, we will continue to deliver the innovation that our agency and advertiser partners have come to expect from us," added Emrich.

Infillion encourages former employees, clients, and partners of MediaMath who are interested in future opportunities to reach out to the company directly at mediamath@infillion.com.

About Infillion

Infillion is an advertising technology and solutions company that has built the most advanced media buying platform in the digital advertising industry - offering CTV, value-exchange products, including TrueX, premium-rich media and display, live fan experiences, location technology and first-party data via its Gimbal commerce business. Infillion serves brands of any size, publisher partners, and media-buying agencies in the world with campaigns for clients such as Amazon, Microsoft, Bank of America and T-Mobile, and works with more than 200 publishers, including A&E, Roku Audacy and FOX. Infillion's advertising solutions offer unparalleled engagement and scale, premium inventory, award-winning creative and superior targeting and measurement, all unconstrained by walled gardens. Infillion's mission is to advance the $700 billion digital advertising industry by improving user experiences and by providing high-attention ad formats and services that respect consumers' time, attention and privacy. To learn more, visit https://www.infillion.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

