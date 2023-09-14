WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a 'Leader' in NelsonHall's 2023 NEAT Vendor Evaluation for Healthcare Payer Operational Transformation in the overall market segment.

WNS was named a 'Leader' for its ability to deliver immediate benefits to clients and meet their future requirements by digitally transforming payer processes and operations across functional areas including member services, claims administration, and provider network management.

According to NelsonHall, WNS' strengths include its comprehensive suite of Healthcare Payer capabilities delivered through its technology-led and analytics-infused platforms for care management, provider life cycle management, and omnichannel customer service. The report also highlights WNS' focus on delivering "value-based care" through its ongoing investments in domain, technology, and analytics designed to improve utilization management, reduce costs, and improve quality of care for patients.

"Accelerating operational transformation, driving payment integrity, and delivering value-based care are all current priorities for Healthcare payers. With almost two decades of deep domain expertise in the payer space, WNS is at the forefront of this shift co-creating digitally-led solutions supported by advanced analytics to help our payer clients meet their strategic business objectives," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

"For example, WNS' clinical expertise combined with its proprietary digital and analytics solutions means the company is well-placed to assist healthcare payers in reducing their healthcare costs as well as streamlining their administrative efficiency," said John Willmott, NelsonHall CEO.

In the healthcare payer sector, WNS serves five of the top 10 largest Health Insurance companies in the US, as ranked by annual premiums. With nearly two decades of experience, and a team of 6,000+ healthcare associates, WNS offers a wide range of BPS and advisory services and solutions, including data conversion, member services, enrollment and eligibility, claims administration, provider services and network management, care management, and compliance.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 400 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of June 30, 2023, WNS had 59,871 professionals across 66 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., Continental Europe, and Asia, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

