NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in Sampo (222/23)

The following information is based on a press release from Sampo plc (Sampo) published on September 1, 2023 and may be subject to change. The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Sampo held on May 17, 2023, resolved on a distribution of shares in Mandatum Plc (Mandatum) to Sampo shareholders, whereby one (1) share in Sampo entitle to one (1) share in Mandatum. The scheduled ex-date is October 2, 2023. Mandatum is intended to be listed on Nasdaq Helsinki on October 2, 2023. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of regular and gross return forwards in Sampo (SAMAS3). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1165995