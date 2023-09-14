

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) affirmed previous forecast for 2023 sales of approximately $2.1 billion, while increasing both adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share guidance. Adjusted EBITDA is now anticipated to be in the range of $250 million to $260 million, compared with $250 million previously. Adjusted EPS is now expected to be in the range of $4.30 to $4.60 per share, compared with $4.40 previously.



CEO Leroy Ball said: 'We typically do not update guidance between reporting periods; however, we made an exception because we will be sharing news today that recent results are trending toward another record quarter as well as informing the investment community on our longer-term plan progress. This data represents another proof point that Koppers remains on track to reach our 2025 target of $300 million in adjusted EBITDA.'



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken