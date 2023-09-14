

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank will announce interest rate decision at 8:15 am ET Thursday. Markets widely expect the ECB to hike the key rate by a final quarter point.



Ahead of the announcement, the euro traded mixed against its major opponents. While it eased against the pound, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 158.13 against the yen, 0.9587 against the franc, 0.8599 against the pound and 1.0729 against the greenback as of 8:10 am ET.



