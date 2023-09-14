Apiture Introduces Family Banking from Greenlight to Help Financial Institutions Support Financial Literacy

Apiture becomes first digital banking provider to offer Greenlight's award-winning family finance app to its 300+ financial institution clients as a Greenlight for Banks partner

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / Apiture , a leading provider of digital banking solutions, today announced the introduction of family banking through a partnership with Greenlight® Financial Technology, Inc. ("Greenlight"), the fintech company on a mission to help parents raise financially smart kids. Through the Greenlight for Banks program, Greenlight's family finance app is now available with Apiture's Consumer Banking solution, providing banks and credit unions with a full suite of family banking tools to help improve financial literacy for the next generation.

According to Greenlight, 93% of parents say it is important for financial institutions to provide financial literacy education for their children, yet only 16% say their current institution provides such services.* Greenlight offers a debit card and app that teaches kids and teens how to earn, save, give, and spend wisely - all with parental supervision. Using the Greenlight app, parents can send money instantly, automate allowance payments, manage chores, set flexible spending controls, get real-time notifications of all transactions, and more. Kids get hands-on money management experience, along with access to Greenlight Level Up, an in-app financial literacy game with an industry-leading curriculum, educational challenges, and rewards.

Many banks and credit unions do not have the resources to create a compelling digital banking experience for young people. Apiture is the first digital banking provider to offer the Greenlight for Banks solution, empowering its 300+ financial institution clients with Greenlight's suite of family banking tools at no cost to their customers.

"Our Greenlight for Banks program is designed to help financial institutions bring families the best-in-class financial tools and education they need to build healthy financial futures," said Matt Wolf, SVP of Business Development, Greenlight. "Partnering with Apiture will allow us to reach even more families and improve financial literacy for the next generation together."

"Community and regional financial institutions are eager to help families develop healthy financial habits that last a lifetime," said Chris Babcock, CEO, Apiture. "With Greenlight, our clients will benefit from an expanded set of tools to help kids and teens build financial literacy at a young age. We are proud to extend the financial wellness capabilities of the Apiture Consumer Banking solution through this new partnership."

*Survey insights were collected by Greenlight through a Researchscape survey fielded between February 9-12, 2023, among 1,034 U.S. respondents, all of whom were parents of 8- to 18-year-olds.

Apiture delivers award-winning digital banking solutions to banks and credit unions throughout the U.S. Our flexible, highly configurable solutions meet a wide range of financial institutions' needs, from leveling the playing field with larger institutions to supporting growth through innovative data intelligence and embedded banking strategies. With our API-first approach, our clients can maximize the capabilities of their platform while preserving a seamless user experience. Our exclusive focus on digital banking, and a team with hundreds of years of collective experience working at U.S. financial institutions, means we're dedicated to meeting the unique needs of our clients while providing a level of support that's unmatched in the industry. Apiture is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit www.apiture.com .

Greenlight Financial Technology is the family fintech company on a mission to help parents raise financially smart kids. Its product, Greenlight, is an award-winning banking app, complete with a debit card for kids and teens, cash back credit card, and safety features for the whole family. Parents can automate allowance, manage chores, set flexible spend controls, and invest for their family's future. Kids and teens learn to earn, save, spend wisely, give, invest, and manage credit. Together, families can also stay safe and connected with location sharing, SOS alerts, and crash detection with automatic 911 dispatch.

The Greenlight Debit Card is issued by Community Federal Savings Bank, member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International. The Greenlight Family Cash Card is issued by First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO®), member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International. Greenlight Investment Advisors, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, provides investment advisory services to its clients. Investing involves risk and may include the loss of principal. Greenlight is a financial technology company, not a bank. The Greenlight app facilitates banking services through Greenlight's bank partners. For more information, please visit: greenlight.com.

