SharpLink Gaming Ltd.: SaharaBets Partners with SharpLink Gaming to Drive Personalization of Sports Betting and Materially Increase Betting Handle Through C4 BetSense

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) ("SharpLink" or the "Company"), a pioneer of targeted, data-driven fan activation and conversion solutions for the U.S. sports betting and iGaming industries, today announced that SaharaBets will be the first U.S. sports betting operator to begin integration of SharpLink's innovative new C4 BetSense technology into its online betting platform.

C4 BetSense was pioneered by SharpLink CTO Dave Abbott, the prime innovator behind what became the largest U.S. real-time data supplier of betting markets. Since joining SharpLink in late 2022, Abbott has assembled an A-team of data scientists, engineers and developers to design a workflow solution that seamlessly delivers personalized bet recommendations to a sports bettor through an operator's platform.

Andrew Patterson, President of SaharaBets, stated, "We are excited to work with SharpLink and the team to provide SaharaBets' customers with the best experience." Patterson, added,. "Integrating C4 BetSense into our system allows SaharaBets to serve sports bettors with a highly personalized online betting experience."

By leveraging player data, betting markets and other key data points, C4 BetSense captures individual behavioral insight into each player and then serves personalized content and offers through the easy-to-use C4 BetSense API plug-in. Instead of each bettor seeing essentially the exact same menu of betting opportunities, personalized betting markets and offers are provided by the operator. SharpLink and SaharaBets will commence testing C4 BetSense beginning with the 2023/2024 NFL season and running through March Madness in 2024.

"We believe there is a very big lift possible for sportsbook operators with C4 BetSense integration, helping to convert a much greater number of sports fans into sports bettors and yielding a material increase in betting handle due to smarter bet recommendations and 'call to action' offers that distinctly resonate with and motivate each individual player to place wagers. In fact, early analysis of our prototype system indicates the potential lift could be as high as 20% -- and perhaps even higher," said Rob Phythian, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SharpLink.

Phythian added, "Optimizing our tech solutions and expertise in fan engagement and sports betting conversions to drive profitable growth are among SharpLink's core KPIs that we are striving to achieve. This new partnership with SaharaBets marks a key inflexion in our development process and one that we expect will attract other operators to SharpLink as we continue to successfully perform."

About SharpLink Gaming Ltd.

Founded in 2019, SharpLink is a leading online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting and iGaming content. SharpLink uses proprietary, intelligent, online conversion technology to convert sports fans into sports bettors for licensed, online sportsbook operators. In addition, SharpLink specializes in helping sports media companies, leagues, teams and sportsbooks develop strategies, products and innovative solutions to drive deep fan activation and engagement with highly interactive free-to-play games and mobile applications. Further, SharpLink owns and operates a variety of real-money fantasy sports and sports simulation games and mobile apps on its platform; and is licensed or authorized to operate in every state in the United States where fantasy sports and online sports betting has been legalized. SharpLink's proprietary fantasy sports platform reaches more than two million fantasy sports fans who spend almost $40 million annually on its portfolio of digital gaming experiences and contests. For more information, please visit the SharpLink website at www.sharplink.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the expected growth in the online betting and iGaming industries, the Company's ability to grow its business, the potential benefits of the Company's products, services and technologies and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, government regulation of online betting, customer acceptance of new products and services, the effects of the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries in which the Company operate on its operations, the demand for its products and its customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the lengthy sales cycle, proprietary rights of the Company and its competitors, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's annual report and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

