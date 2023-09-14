Hillcrest selected to present at exclusive family office event in London Thursday September 21 st , 2023

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2023) - Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FSE: 7HI) ("Hillcrest" or the "Company"), an innovative clean technology company, redefining power conversion technologies and advanced control system solutions, is pleased to provide an update on corporate activities scheduled in the United Kingdom.

On Thursday September 21st, Hillcrest will be one of six CSE-listed companies to present at an exclusive family office event in London, UK with one of the world's leading family office networks, Global Partnership Family Offices. The prestigious event is a platform to expand Hillcrest's presence in another global financial center.

In addition to and as a lead up to participation in the investor event, the Hillcrest team will be attending follow up, in-person meetings with automotive manufacturers and suppliers located in the United Kingdom. The Hillcrest team for the trip includes Chief Executive Officer, Don Currie, Hillcrest Strategic Advisor, Dan Coker and Hillcrest's Chief Commercialization Officer, James Bolen.

Don Currie, stated, "We're excited to share Hillcrest's story with this prestigious community of family offices and expand our European following. It's also incredible to see the growing interest in our first-of-its-kind EV inverter technology as evidenced by the schedule of meetings we've assembled during our four days in the United Kingdom. We look forward to expanding upon existing discussions and exploring co-development opportunities with each of them."

Hillcrest Energy Technologies is a clean technology company focused on providing advanced power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems.

