Eagan, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2023) - Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, today announced that the company will release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 on Thursday, September 28, 2023 before the market opens.

The company will subsequently hold a conference call, consisting of prepared remarks by management, and a question-and-answer session with analysts, at 8:00 AM ET on Thursday, September 28, 2023, to review its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 results.

Interested persons may access the live conference call by dialing 800-319-4610 (U.S./Canada callers) or 604-638-5340 (international callers). It is recommended that participants call or login 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure proper connection. An audio replay will be available one hour after the live call until Midnight on October 5, 2023, by dialing 855-669-9658 (U.S./Canada callers) or 604-674-8052 (international callers), using replay access code 3039.

About Dynatronics Corporation

Dynatronics is a leading medical device company committed to providing high-quality restorative products designed to accelerate achieving optimal health. The Company designs, manufactures, and sells a broad range of products for clinical use in physical therapy, rehabilitation, pain management, and athletic training. Through its distribution channels, Dynatronics markets and sells to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, and hospitals. The Company's products are marketed under a portfolio of high-quality, well-known industry brands including Bird & Cronin®, Solaris, Hausmann®, Physician's Choice®, and PROTEAM, among others. More information is available at www.dynatronics.com.

