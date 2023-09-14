Auri, Inc.: Auri Inc. - New Roll up Acquisition, SUTI, PRPM and BDGR

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / Auri Inc. (OTC PINK:AURI) ("AURI") (the "Company") is proud to announce today the following updates for its shareholders

The company and management are issuing the following updates for its shareholders;

The management is excited to report that several milestones of the business development have been achieved. Several years ago, the company set up a very optimistic, and aggressive set of goals. The plan was to have AURI INC., as the "tip of the spear" Holding company, that would own all other assets and companies that the company would add and roll up in order to create a great company and a perfect candidate for NASDAQ. The gamble definitely paid off, since FINRA assigned OTC Markets as the new and exclusive trading platform for all cryptocurrencies. Auri Inc. now continues to assemble a strong portfolio of public and private companies and all of their corresponding cryptocurrencies and NFT assets.

The management recently completed several acquisitions and signed several more to be acquired in the following several weeks. Recently, Auri Inc. acquired SutimCo International Inc. (OTC:SUTI) and has BDGR and its parent company PRPM under contract. Next, the company will progress with adding value-based companies and vendors. This quarter, Auri Inc., also plans to add vertically integrated complete companies by also signing PBHG and UITA.

"The goal is to have a total package with revenues, products and cash-flow properties that would add to a significant value to the holding company. The overall combined market cap and revenues have checked a few boxes to qualify for up-listing to NSDAQ. The acquired companies will continue to trade independently, and the management agreed not to implement any reverse stock splits. The goal is to maintain shareholders value by building a greater "combined" market cap., revenues, and sales value as a combined report to the holding company; AURI INC!" Explained Edward Vakser/Chairman/CEO.

The company believes that owning a vertically integrated group of businesses, and publicly traded companies, will add to the overall value of Auri Inc., and propel the company to up list of higher tiers.

Recently, the company announced several updates:

The company has completed another acquisition of strategic suppliers and vertically integrated companies. The SutimCo International Inc., (OTC: SUTI) will contribute a significant amount of new inventories and will add to the complete package that we at Auri Inc., assembling.

The management is excited to welcome yet another group that would add to our growth plan and contribute to increasing our shareholders' value.

Auri Inc. will announce several more acquisitions this week, as the management continues to assemble a great holding company, Auri Inc., and make preparations for a NASDAQ up-listing.

Recently, the company announced several new updates:

Recently, the company's CEO, Mr. Vakser, arranged to facilitate a conventional bank loan for the purchase and refinance of a certain Florida-based Manufacturer. This acquisition will add approximately $ 35 million to $ 79 million in additional gross revenues for our flagship leading company, Auri Inc.

"Our team has arranged for all our companies in our current portfolio to be acquired by Auri Inc. This is a very "friendly" transaction, mostly due to the fact that the largest investor and shareholder has financed the deals, and as the largest investor/shareholder I am ensuring the fact that Auri Inc., will not incur additional financial burdens, and will not use its Reg A shares to secure the deal. We will use a block that will be a "place holder", once my bank arrangement kicks in, and our processors will begin collecting the online and revenues from the affiliates. Currently, the manufacturer is sitting on several million dollars' worth of Hemp and MJ inventories, as well as several million dollars' worth of pre-manufactured gummies, that Auri Inc., intends to use for our current product line and our signature and endorsed branded new products. Hemp and MJ new supplier will be our own company that we are now officially acquiring and "rolling up", into Auri Inc. The company is Sutimco International Inc., (SUTI) and although at these PPS prices, the company will only add a modest several million to our growing market cap, the vertically integrated supply of MJ products and companies will add to our operations and supply chain." Explained Mr. Vakser, CEO.

Currently, the company arranged several vertically integrated acquisitions, as well as negotiating with a consulting group that has a track record for taking Micro-Cap companies to NADSAQ.

These new structured developments are also enhanced with the company signing several major brand names in the sports and entertainment industry as new endorsers, and also as new namesakes for our branded additional products, such as the "Champ" line that will feature several world champion boxers!

As an added note: The company entered in negotiations with a group that successfully moved and uplisted several OTC Markets "Microcap companies" to the NASDAQ for assistance in uplisting AURI Inc. Their impressive track record shows how a holding company such as Auri Inc., can set up an intelligent pathway, and actually "get there".

Recently, AURI the company announced the following update to the new product launch and pending dividend

The CEO Edward Vakser goes on to state "Recently our team returned from the "Food +Beverage Cannabis Expo" in Las Vegas. Josh was able to sign several distribution deals for our brands. We are expecting revenues in excess of $100,000 per month, with a very optimistic growth potential, as well as we signed several other distribution deals for both our brand and other brands that contain our CBD and Delta 9 THC components. Our recent distribution roll-out was launched here in Texas several weeks ago, for our exclusive brands for the Texas area. The rest of the states will be handled by several other distributors, with East, Central and West territories. The company will also produce "private label products" for clients that may want their own brand."

"One of many key ingredients is our 'Powered by fast-acting SENDS Technology', that contributes to fast and full absorption of the product, therefore making an experience more powerful and enjoyable." Explained our chief designer for the formula.

Recent Share Structure changes

Recently the company has filed a share retirement with the Wyoming secretary of state for a 3 billion share reduction from the Authorized common shares. The company will complete the aforementioned Authorized common share reduction down to 3 billion after the close of Reg A, which will take place post-reduction of the anticipated 1.9 billion shares reduction from the outstanding shares. The company wants to emphasize that this order was decided so that the company can decrease the outstanding shares below 3 billion. The company has retired at least 600 million shares from the Outstanding because those were in book entry. The next 1.3 billion are in certificate form and the CEO Edward Vakser has bought back these certificates for the betterment of the company and its shareholders which he is in the process of retiring.

Dividend Update: www.auritoken.io

Recently, the company announced a dividend of the AURI Token 1 for every 200 shares owned. The company is planning on updating the dividend formula so that shareholders get a better ratio. We plan on announcing that this week.

Dividend Information

The company recently posted a ruling given to OTC markets by FINRA regarding trading rights to OTC Markets for digital currencies.

The company will have an ex-dividend date of October 02, 2023.

Our plan is to retire the last 1 billion shares prior to the close of Q3 2023.

Recent Acquisitions

Recently the company has acquired Aqua Vertical Farms Inc. a Wyoming corporation via 100% control.

The company has launched the website for its newly acquired patents www.aquavertical.com as well as launched pre-orders for the residential systems.

About the Hydroponics Vertical Farming system

The consumer systems allow the grower to grow up to 45 full size plants in a 13 square foot area. The systems boast water control valves for greater control of water flow, the ability to be connected to a water timer, and the ability to be used hydroponically with fish! The system is the perfect small growing system for the back yard or porch!

About patent No.'s 9,795,097 and 10,004,188.

These patents were invented by Justin Williams and Alexander M. Woods-Leo and the venture started in 2013. The patents are in reference to A-Frame technology and are primarily designed as Outdoor/Indoor systems. The goal of this technology was to allow farmers to buy 1 row and scale up as the farmer made money from the system without having to buy an entire indoor facility. However, the system was designed to be optimal in greenhouses. Auri Inc. wishes to explain that the patents at closing are owned by Apex Farms Corp

About Auri Inc.

AURI Inc. as good as gold! The Company was formed by a group of investors whose talents and interests were based in Production, Content Development, Audio/Visual Presentations, Intellectual property development, and acquisitions, as well as oil and gas and real estate investments. The company launched its own cryptocurrency, www.Auritoken.io , and has licensed its Art Inventory at nft/blackdracos.com. The management is based around seasoned corporate officers, directors, and consultants who are experienced in management and mergers/acquisitions of multimillion-dollar companies. The company's plan and concept were developed and based around a plan of acquiring and developing High-End Art and Reproductions, backed by AURI Gold cryptocurrency, focusing on AURI INC to become a Publisher and Licensor as well as NFT developer. Then, retaining the duplication and reproduction rights, on an exclusive basis, in order to sell and distribute the products worldwide. The company and management believe that they can create, sustain, and grow one of the largest art publishing companies in the world. AURI Inc. also owns a "wholly owned subsidiary": EVAP Inc. Evap Inc. has patent-pending technology to assist with one of the biggest issues in the oil and gas industry, "PRODUCED WATER". The technology can take produced saltwater and turn it into a steam cleaner than most cities' tap water by removing most of the metals and suspended solids.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

Press Contact info:

Mark2media Group

auriincpr@gmail.com

(302) 261-9663

Twitter: @AURI_OTC Link: https://twitter.com/AURI_OTC

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/auri-inc/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@auri_otc?_t=8deaRcgzNs6&_r=1

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057444009513

Subsidiary Websites

www.evapinc.com

www.aquavertical.com

SOURCE: Auri, Inc.

via PRISM Mediawire, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/784014/auri-inc-new-roll-up-acquisition-suti-prpm-and-bdgr