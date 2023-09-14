Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2023) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (the Subsidiary); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, are pleased to announce a Partnership Agreement.

The Company is most pleased to announce the signing of a "Partnership Agreement" with SWACONNECT of Atlanta, GA a provider of the ACP Program (Affordable Connectivity Program), a U.S. Government Program helping low-income households with the costs of broadband service and internet connected devices.

To kick start this endeavor, PSSI will, within its 'Passive Portal' program, sponsor a generous giveaway of tablets, along with internet service connections, to eligible individuals and families in need. Through this initiative, we aim to create a level playing field, enabling recipients to connect with the world, access valuable educational resources, explore opportunities, and unlock their true potential. By providing these essential tools, we aspire to contribute to the development of a connected and digitally literate society.

The Company's Distributors through the SWA Connect - PSSI Partnership will be able to provide all Schools that install the Company's 'Passive Portal' Weapons Detector, free tablets with broadband 4G LTE mobile internet.to all their students that qualify under the ACP Program.

Please see details at: https://www.passiveportal.com/programs

About SWA CONNECT:

SWA Connect is an authorized provider of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). As an ACP provider, committed to helping families, students, seniors, and individuals across the country access affordable, reliable broadband internet and the digital resources they need to thrive. With nationwide coverage and commitment to quality, you can count on support and service needed to stay connected and empowered.

'As the President of PSSI, it gives me immense pleasure to join hands with SWA Connect, a renowned organization known for its commitment to bridging the digital divide. We firmly believe that access to technology and the internet is no longer a luxury but a fundamental right that can pave the way for transformative change and equal opportunities.'

"I am most pleased with our Partnership between PSSI and SWA helping Student through the CPA Program to maximize their learning abilities building a solid road to their future. An additional Benefit for Schools concerned with their learning environment for their students, installing our 'Zero-Emission' Passive Portal weapons detector," says Merrill W. Moses, President of Defense Technologies International Corp.

About DTII and its subsidiary 'Passive Security Scan, Inc' (PSSI).

PSSI is a private Utah Corporation and Subsidiary of Defense Technologies International Corp. (DTII). Passive Security Scan Inc. was formed to bring our Passive Scanning Technology and our Passive Portal weapons and the EBT elevated temperature detection systems to the market, to improve public safety with a system specifically designed for public and private schools, sports arenas, and other public venues. The Passive Scanning Technology was developed in 2005 and has been continually improved upon with the newest technological advances.

