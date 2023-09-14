Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.09.2023
Neubewertung unumgänglich! Künstliche Intelligenz als Geheimwaffe im Naturschutz!
WKN: A3EG3E | ISIN: GG00BMFG5F62 | Ticker-Symbol: OK11
München
14.09.23
08:02 Uhr
1,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OKYO PHARMA LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OKYO PHARMA LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.09.2023 | 14:59
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OKYO Pharma Limited Announces Withdrawal of Public Offering

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKYO Pharma Limited (Nasdaq: OKYO) ("OKYO" or the "Company"), an ophthalmology-focused bio-pharmaceutical company which is developing OK-101 to treat dry eye disease (DED) to address the significant unmet need in this multi-billion-dollar market, today announced the withdrawal of its proposed public offering of ordinary shares and its termination of Freedom Capital Markets as underwriter. The decision was made in response to changing market conditions.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About OKYO Pharma
OKYO Pharma Limited.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its industry; its beliefs; and assumptions. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions security holders and prospective security holders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only as of the date of this announcement. The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

Enquiries:

OKYO Pharma LimitedGary S. Jacob, Chief Executive Officer+44 (0)20 7495 2379

Investor Relations
Paul Spencer
+44 (0)20 7495 2379



© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.