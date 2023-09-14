RANE Network Inc.: RANE and The Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence Host Summit on Horizon Scanning for Directors

Keynote interviews with Sean Coffey, General Counsel Department of the U.S. Navy, Jay Clayton, Former Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission,Richard Haass, President Emeritus of the Council on Foreign Relations, Jeh Johnson, Former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security and Dina Powell, Former U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy



Sponsors Latham & Watkins and Deloitte & Touche LLP enable RANE's donation to the Nasdaq Foundation for Financial Literacy

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023) today announced the Fourth Annual Summit for Business Leaders, in collaboration with the Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence("NCBE"), an inclusive community of board members, executive leaders, educators and knowledge-seekers across organizations, industries, and regions, taking place on September 18, 2023, 8:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. ET at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City.

After hosting virtual summits for the past three years, RANE and NCBE have collaborated on an in-person event for 2023 with a focus on ensuring that boards take a forward-looking view of risk. In today's environment, boards must be prepared to address emerging risks that may not be fully known, requiring them to approach their oversight role with a view towards where risks may be heading in the future. This is particularly relevant with the speed of technology change and lagging regulations in areas like artificial intelligence, deep fakes, and disinformation.

The summit is designed for board directors, corporate leaders, risk professionals and decision-makers who are looking to extract leading practice insights and wisdom to stay ahead of a risk landscape experiencing tectonic shifts across the globe. Experts in cyber, geopolitics, compliance and security will share lessons learned for board members with practical takeaways to apply in their oversight role.

Speakers include Sean Coffey, General Counsel Department of the U.S. Navy; Jay Clayton, Former Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; Richard Haass, President Emeritus of the Council on Foreign Relations; Jeh Johnson, Former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security; and Dina Powell, Former U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy.

Other sessions and related podcasts focus on the board's role in addressing the risks posed by emerging technologies, navigating an increasingly complex regulatory and ethical environment, and preparing for unforeseen geopolitical risks, among others.

"In today's environment, boards and the c-suite need to be prepared for the new and the next risks and opportunities that are emerging on the horizon," says RANE Founder David Lawrence. "We are honored to once again work with the Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence to collaborate with experts who will share lessons learned and leading practices in support of the risk management efforts of listed, prospectively-listed, and non-listed companies."

