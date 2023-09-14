

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing U.S. retail sales increased by much more than expected in the month of August.



The report said retail sales climbed by 0.6 percent in August after rising by a downwardly revised 0.5 percent in July.



Economists had expected retail sales to inch up by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.7 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



Excluding sales by motor vehicles and parts dealers, retail sales still rose by 0.6 percent in August following a 0.7 percent advance in July. Ex-auto sales were expected to rise by 0.4 percent.



