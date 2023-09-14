Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.: Applied DNA Partners with Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine to Accelerate Development of Veterinary Vaccine Platform Targeting Diseases that Impact High-Value Animals

Agreement Focuses on the Accelerated Development of LNP-encapsulated LineaDNA Vaccines to Eliminate the Use of Plasmid DNA and Reduce the Dependence on Extreme Cold Chains of Today's mRNA Vaccines

STONY BROOK, NY and ITHACA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) ('Applied DNA' or the "Company"), a leader in polymerase chain reaction ("PCR")-based technologies, and the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine ("CUCVM") today announced the signing of a sponsored research agreement (the "Agreement") for a translational research study to accelerate the development and optimization of the Company's LineaDNA-lipid nano particle (LNP)-based veterinary vaccine platform (the "vaccine platform") for veterinary diseases. CUCVM is a world-ranked U.S. university for veterinary medical education, animal medicine, and biomedical research.

The goal of the study is to accelerate the development of a unique, flexible, and cost-effective animal health vaccine platform for vaccines against infectious disease. The study expands upon the Company's recently published white paper, Next Generation Medicines, The Therapeutic Potential of LineaDNA Delivered via Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP), and will evaluate multiple LNP formulations and methods of DNA sequence optimization to maximize the immunogenicity of Cornell-designed immunogens delivered and expressed via the Company's vaccine platform.

The global animal vaccine market is currently valued at $12.8B in 2022, with an anticipated CAGR of 9.4% through 20301. The Company and CUCVM anticipate data from the study will support at least one animal clinical trial for health indications impacting high-value animals.

"The proven potential of nucleic acid-based vaccines in human health makes them likely candidates to have a place in animal health as well," stated Dr. James A. Hayward, president and CEO of Applied DNA. "In prior studies we have shown that enzymatically LineaDNA vaccines are simple to manufacture, stable at room temperature, can elicit robust and protective immune responses, and are compatible with LNP-based delivery. Buoyed by these data, we have sponsored development with CUCVM to assist with vaccine platform optimization and antigen selection against several diseases affecting high-value animals."

Dr. Diego Diel, D.V.M., M.S., PhD., Associate Professor of Virology at CUCVM's Department of Population Medicine and Diagnostics, and the project's principal investigator, said, "CUCVM has a long track record of excellence and leadership in veterinary disease research and innovation. This partnership with Applied DNA demonstrates our commitment to harnessing advances in vaccine science to confront zoonotic diseases to lower the potential for future pandemics."

