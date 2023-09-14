Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2023) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) ("CENTR" or the "Company"), a pioneering force in the functional wellness beverage industry, is thrilled to provide an update regarding the growth achieved by the Company's distributor network in the first six months since launching CENTR Enhanced. Thanks to the efforts of the Company's selling network, including KeHE Distributors, CENTR has witnessed increased selling turnover and above-average sales velocities within both existing and new accounts. The Company believes the strong retail growth of CENTR Enhanced can be attributed to CENTR's expanding strategic distribution matrix. In just a short period of time, CENTR has expanded its distributor network by over 800% and is continually working to onboard additional distributors in key markets. In California alone, the Company has more than eight distributors driving the expansion of CENTR Enhanced, which now reaches over 10,000 points of distribution. These existing distributors serve more than 5,000 retail accounts. While CENTR's growth in California has been accelerating, the Company is also pleased to announce significant advancements in sales in the mid-western United States. CENTR has established partnerships with leading distributors and retailers in this region, including Spartan Nash and S. Abraham and Sons, Inc. These partnerships offer CENTR valuable connectivity and distribution channels to thousands of retailers across the Midwest. These retailers are enthusiastic about introducing functional beverage brands like CENTR.

"We are thrilled by the excitement we are receiving from both national and leading regional distributors to bring on CENTR Enhanced nootropic and adaptogenic sparkling waters into their portfolio of healthy and functional beverages," said Company CEO Arjan Chima. "From smaller regional independent grocers to mid-sized and large-scale national chains, we are continuing to see retailers expand their shelf space for these functional beverages," continued Mr. Chima.

"Increasingly, category managers for more traditional conventional chains are beginning to invite CENTR to participate in new item cut ins, outside of their planned resets and category reviews," said CENTR's head of sales Josh Rosinsky. Mr. Rosinsky indicates that "many of these buyers had the opportunity to discover and taste CENTR Enhanced at recent key annual functional beverage conferences (such as Natural Products Expo West), which prompted their engagement with CENTR to enter their channels on an accelerated basis. We are expecting similar success as we showcase CENTR Enhanced at Natural Products Expo East's Harvest Festival later this month." As a brand committed to promoting holistic well-being, CENTR will be showcasing its groundbreaking range of functional wellness beverages, providing attendees with an exclusive opportunity to experience the future of wellness firsthand.

As the Company closes out its current year and heads into 2024, CENTR is anticipating its retail account base to grow significantly as the Company executes a packed calendar for major grocery chain category reviews and resets. Notably, CENTR's docket of major chain category reviews over the coming year represents 22,000 additional retail accounts. The Company believes recent success being brought into mid-sized chain additions such as 11 Lassens high-end natural foods grocery stores in California foreshadows a high success rate for CENTR Enhanced as the Company executes on its plan.

The Company believes CENTR's continued distributor growth and advancement into major chains throughout the upcoming category review cycles will correspond to the most significant increase in distribution, geographic coverage, and total retail accounts since the Company's inception.

About CENTR Brands Corp.

CENTR Brands Corp. is one of North America's leading functional wellness beverage companies dedicated to promoting holistic well-being. With a commitment to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer experiences, CENTR offers a range of functional wellness beverages that support individuals in their pursuit of balanced and healthy lifestyles. By leveraging innovative technology and embracing consumer-centric strategies, CENTR empowers customers to prioritize their well-being and discover the benefits of wellness beverages.

The Company produces CENTR CBD, a family of sparkling, low calorie CBD beverages; CENTR Instant, a family of on-the-go, adaptogen-based CBD powders; and CENTR Enhanced, a family of refreshing, ZERO calorie, non-CBD, nootropic and adaptogen sparkling waters incorporating a variety of science-backed ingredients.

The Company's ethos revolves around functional efficacy, exceptional flavor, and a visual design that resonates with consumers seeking a well-rounded approach to wellness.

For more information on CENTR Brands visit www.findyourcentr.com or contact us at media@findyourcentr.com. Be sure to follow us on social media @findyourcentr. Consumers that do not yet have a local CENTR Brands retailer can visit our online store at: www.findyourcentr.com. The CENTR Brands app is now available for download on either the App store or Google Play store.

