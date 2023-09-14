INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: BIOMEDevice Boston To Focus on Emerging MedTech Through Innovation Showcase and Professional Development Conference

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / BIOMEDevice Boston , the East Coast's premier event for the medical technology industry, shares details for product innovation showcases and conference series spotlighting life-saving medical devices. The two-day exhibition and conference, taking place September 20-21 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, will highlight the latest in medical device advancements and thought leadership.

For the second year, BIOMEDevice Boston will feature the Master Class Conference, with a series of tracks focusing on education for both start-ups and established medical device design engineers. Engaging sessions covering the product development cycle from ideation to completion will be covered during The Master Class Start-Up Conference on Wednesday, September 20. Cutting-edge medical technology can be seen through the?Master Class Design & Development Series, with topics including human factors validation, emerging digital tools and wearable devices, taking place on Thursday, September 21.

In partnership with MEDIcept, an international medical device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) compliance consulting firm,the Policy & Regulations Master Class Series?will cover how to ensure compliance and discuss upholding quality and proving value for medical device impact. Guests may attend the paid conference series as a registration add-on.

"Whether a legacy partner or a first timer, there is always something to discover and learn through the trends presented at BIOMED Boston through a hands-on interactive environment, bringing together the brightest thought leaders and global brands on the East Coast," says Adrienne Zepeda, Group Event Director, Informa Markets Engineering. "We're committed to providing captivating presentations from seasoned Engineers, Founders, Directors and CEOs that help attendees learn how to bring product ideas to fruition. Boston is the eastern hub for medical technology innovation and our event provides the meeting point to learn the ins and outs of the entire product lifecycle while seeing first-hand the process and pathways to successful commercialization."

With the global digital health market growing drastically in recent years and expected to surpass $780.05 billion by 2030, exhibiting industry leaders will have the opportunity to promote their most innovative products through the Innovation Showcase, featuring a prominently displayed gallery on the expo floor. Product pitches from exhibitors will be hosted at the Center Stage Theater, providing the opportunity to view and meet with the newest entrants to the market, observe unique features of never-before-shown tech and listen in on the value of pioneering devices and practices at the forefront of the next generation of medtech. Winning products will be voted for by the BIOMEDevice Boston attendees and presented at the end of the event through two awards categories: Product of the Year and People's Choice.

More than 200 exhibitors, including Acme Monaco, Forum Plastics, Intricon, Nelson Labs LLC, Qosina, Senso Medical and Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. will be showing their latest innovations in the Expo Hall.

To register for BIOMEDevice Boston, please visit? www.biomedboston.com .

Local and broadcast media are invited to attend to view new medical news from the device and technology industry.

