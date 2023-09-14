ZetrOZ Systems' sam Technology Can Help College Athletes Recover From Injury

Sustained acoustic medicine provides proven soft tissue healing via ZetrOZ's patented wearable ultrasound unit.

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / Saturday afternoons in autumn mean college sports and the return of amateur athletes to their fields, gyms and stadiums. Student-athletes can stay healthier, heal more easily from soft-tissue injuries, and return to their sport more quickly with ZetrOZ Systems' sustained acoustic medicine (sam®) technology, now covered by secondary insurance for many colleges.

On average, more than 200,000 athletes in major National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) sports are injured every year, according to a five-year study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2015.

Researchers found high injury rates across many of the sports kicking off this fall. Among all sports, college football had the highest raw number of injuries - an estimated 47,199 over the five years. It also had one of the highest injury rates of all sports, with 9.2 athletes injured for every 1,000 athlete-exposures to potential injury (one athlete's participation in one competition or one practice).

Women's soccer had the next-highest injury rate among fall sports, with 8.4 injuries per 1,000 athlete-exposure. Among all sports, men's wrestling had the highest injury rate, at 13.1 injuries per 1,000 athlete-exposures. Women's gymnastics, at 10.4 injuries per 1,000 athlete exposures, had the greatest injury rate among women's sports.

Almost one out of four athlete injuries required more than seven days of recuperation before the athlete could return to practice or competition. Nearly half (45%) of all injuries were sprains and strains, and of those injuries, about one in four required a week of recuperation.

ZetrOZ Systems' sustained acoustic medicine (sam®) technology is proven to reduce the recovery period for those kinds of soft-tissue injuries. More than 40 clinical studies have shown that the ZetrOZ sam® X1 and 2.0 devices reduce pain and improve function without using invasive surgery or potentially addictive painkillers.

"We work with college athletic trainers nationwide, and we know that our sam® devices help heal athletes' soft-tissue injuries more quickly and help players return to practices and games sooner," said Dr. George K. Lewis, founder and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems.

A 2022 study, by authors that included three respected college athletic trainers, examined sam® usage by 239 healthcare providers for treating injuries to tendons and ligaments, joints, large muscle groups, and bone. They reported that sam® provided clinical improvement in under two weeks in more than two-thirds of cases (68.9%) and resulted in a 50% reduction in pain medication. The study concluded sam® is an "effective, safe, easy-to-use, noninvasive, comfortable, and versatile therapeutic for healing musculoskeletal injuries."

In addition, a 2022 article published in Open Orthopedics Journal surveyed athletic trainers working in professional, collegiate, and military sports medicine to evaluate ZetrOZ's sam® technology. The study found that sam® is a "fast, simple topical application yielding rapid healing without causing additional trauma to suffering athletes." The study also included follow-up interviews with the athletic trainers. The researchers reported that "Candid input from professional athletic and military ATs shows a consensus that sam® is a superior healing technology."

A 2015 level 4 clinical study by sports medicine experts at Ohio State University and Duke University found sustained acoustic medicine delivered via ZetrOZ's sam® reduced pain and improved strength in patients' medial/lateral elbow tendons and Achilles tendons.

Sustained acoustic medicine works by increasing blood vessel diameters to improve blood flow. That increases oxygenated hemoglobin at the therapy site and removes cytokine enzymes and cellular waste, resulting in more rapid healing and reduced pain.

ZetrOZ's sam® devices are the only FDA-cleared wearable ultrasound units approved for daily use at home. ZetrOZ's technology was developed, in part, with funding from the National Institute of Health, National Science Foundation, Department of Defense, and NASA. ZetrOZ Systems products are designed and manufactured in the United States and are protected by 46 U.S. patents.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices for the delivery of sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on the proprietary medical technology of +46 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line, which is designed for the treatment of acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

