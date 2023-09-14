Gapsquare, part of XpertHR®, the leading pay analytics tool, today announces it will be joining high level representatives from across the public and private spheres, including the Icelandic Prime Minister, HR leadership from Danone and Novartis, and OECD in pledging to the Equal Pay International Coalition (EPIC) to support ending the pay gap with its technology and leading pay analytics, on September 18th 2023.

Dr Zara Nanu, Gapsquare founder and Director, Fair Future of Work Strategy, at XpertHR, comments:

"Since our first pledge in 2018, a lot has changed for equal pay globally. There have been some gains, with stronger legislation and more technology available to support the journey to equality. At the same time, there is plenty of work still to be done, with the World Economic Forum predicting it will take 151 years to close economic gender gaps.

"Joining EPIC five years later to repledge alongside those from across the world is an honor. At Gapsquare, we have always seen the power technology can have in supercharging efforts to combat inequality and bring more fairness into our customers' businesses. We can put people on the moon and create driverless cars, so why can't we use technology to close the gender pay gap? With our pledge, we promise to bring technological innovations into equal pay efforts, providing over ten thousand organizations the insights and analytics necessary to make a meaningful change in the world of work."

At EPIC's International Equal Pay Day event, Gapsquare's founder, Zara Nanu, will be joining seventeen other representatives from across the private and public spheres, including those from American, Icelandic, and Canadian governments, large multi-national organizations, as well as international bodies and fair pay-focused organizations to repledge their commitment to equal pay.

Gapsquare's re-pledge comes as recent research from XpertHR and Executive Networks finds that more than a third (35%) of senior HR leaders do not have enough data on pay, and nearly half (45%) struggle to access the relevant data needed for correcting pay equity gaps. With such barriers to progress, Gapsquare's pay equity analytics solution provides HR and compensation professionals with the tools necessary to innovate pay equity processes and create data-led strategies that make a true difference in building fair pay within their organization.

EPIC is the Equal Pay International Coalition, led by the ILO, UN Women, and the OECD. The Coalition's goal is to achieve equal pay for women and men everywhere. EPIC supports governments, employers, workers, and their organizations to make concrete and coordinated progress towards this goal. EPIC is currently the only multi-stakeholder partnership working to reduce the gender pay gap at the global, regional and national levels. To learn more about EPIC's work, visit: https://bit.ly/3LdRV8w

Learn more about how the Gapsquare pay equity analytics solution can help organizations close their pay gap here: https://bit.ly/3Zgrzsi

About Gapsquare

Gapsquare, from XpertHR®, is a pay equity analytics solution that empowers HR and compensation professionals to establish fair pay organization-wide, improve employee engagement, and mitigate risk. Gapsquare allows users to maintain a continuous, targeted, and personalized view of the pay gaps at their organization so they can quickly build data-led strategies to achieve their pay equity, talent, and diversity goals. Our clients include Accenture, Conde Nast, and The London Metropolitan Police.

About XpertHR®

Global leader XpertHR empowers organizations to shape HR strategy, manage employee risk, and embrace diverse talent ecosystems to create equitable, high-performing, and purposeful workplaces. Since 2002, the data analytics and intelligent solutions provider has earned a reputation for providing expert insights, trusted resources, and practical tools to help customers achieve greater efficiency, improve compliance, and increase employee engagement. XpertHR is proud to be part of the LexisNexis® Risk Solutions portfolio within RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. To learn more, visit xperthr.com.

