HUMAN Security, Inc. the global leader in protecting enterprises by disrupting bot attacks, digital fraud and abuse with modern defense, announced its Programmatic Ad Fraud Defense solution, MediaGuard, will be utilized by LoopMe, a leading technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve brand advertising performance. This integration enables LoopMe to scale their Connected TV (CTV) marketplace providing platforms confidence that its inventory is free from fraud.

According to eMarketer's latest research, ad spending across CTV is expected to reach $29 billion by the end of 2024, while CTV remains vulnerable to loss from fraud due to the high value of individual impressions and inconsistent industry standards adoption. LoopMe has taken a proactive stance by selecting HUMAN's top-tier programmatic ad fraud solution to ensure the quality and authenticity of its inventory from the outset. The integration between LoopMe and HUMAN ensures a more secure digital advertising ecosystem, starting with its growing CTV marketplace.

"Today's digital advertising landscape demands trust and quality," said LoopMe's Global GM Marketplace, Jonnie Byrne. "This collaboration underscores HUMAN and LoopMe's shared mission in bringing transparency, security, and delivering an impeccable advertising experience. By partnering with HUMAN, we are not only safeguarding our CTV inventory but also upholding our commitment to providing real value to our partners and advertisers."

The combination of LoopMe's Intelligent Marketplace, the patent-pending AI technology powering decisions and curation, with HUMAN's industry-adopted ad fraud solution, overseeing over 85 percent of global programmatic impressions, maximizes efficiency for both supply and demand. This partnership empowers the delivery of best-in-class performance and sustainability for clients, assuring that CTV ads within the marketplace will only be seen by real humans. HUMAN provides pre-bid mitigation by analyzing every impression before a bid ever occurs, empowering LoopMe partners and clients to fully trust that inventory reaches real humans across all channels.

"LoopMe's decision to integrate with HUMAN underscores the importance of proactive fraud prevention in the digital advertising industry," said HUMAN's Vice President of Sales and Media Security, Rick Holtman. "We are thrilled to collaborate with LoopMe and support their mission to provide high-quality, fraud-free inventory to their partners and advertisers. HUMAN swiftly and accurately detects fraud on an unprecedented scale, effectively deterring unwanted bots and rendering advertising fraud unviable. Together, we aim to disrupt cybercriminal economics and make the digital landscape safer for all."

About HUMAN

HUMAN is a cybersecurity company that protects organizations by disrupting digital fraud and abuse. We leverage modern defense to disrupt the economics of cybercrime by increasing the cost to cybercriminals while simultaneously reducing the cost of collective defense. Today we verify the humanity of more than 20 trillion digital interactions per week across advertising, marketing, e-commerce, government, education and enterprise security, putting us in a position to win against cybercriminals. Protect your digital business with HUMAN. To Know Who's Real, visit www.humansecurity.com.

About LoopMe

LoopMe is a technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve brand advertising performance and outcomes. LoopMe was the first to apply AI to brand advertising and its Intelligent Marketplace, finding solutions to industry challenges that haven't previously been solved. With consumer insights and AI at its core, LoopMe makes brand advertising better, outperforming industry benchmarks for leading global brands.

Our vision is to change advertising for the better, by building technology that will redefine brand advertising. LoopMe was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in London with global offices across New York, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Dnipro, Hong Kong, Kansas City, Krakow, Los Angeles, Nashville, Manchester, Miami, Minneapolis, San Francisco, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, and Toronto. For more information, please visit www.loopme.com.

