eschbach Names Felix Monschein Managing Director, North America

Will drive business growth for the Shiftconnector® platform in the pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing sectors

Expand customer service support for SaaS and on-premise installations

Assure operational excellence and integration with eschbach's global technology teams

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / Global software developer eschbach, provider of the Shiftconnector® enterprise software platform for process manufacturing, announces that it has named Felix Monschein as Managing Director, North America. In this new role, Felix will lead the day-to-day operations of the eschbach North America market and build on relationships with eschbach's existing customer base as well as develop and execute strategies to further expand growth in the chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturing sectors.

"Since 2018, eschbach has gained significant customer success in the North American market. With the appointment of Felix, we are making a strategic investment in our team to deliver the operational excellence, services, and value the Shiftconnector platform can bring to existing and prospective customers. Felix's expertise will accelerate our sales and bring our customer service performance to a new level in this important market. We are excited about the opportunities his expertise will bring to the team and to the company's future growth," said eschbach Founder and CEO Andreas Eschbach.

Felix worked with eschbach's technology team in Germany ten years ago, helping to develop new features and enhancements for the Shiftconnector platform. Since then, Felix has held several management positions in various leading technology companies within Europe and the US. He gained a Bachelor of Science degree in software engineering from Baden Wuerttemburg Cooperative State University, as well as a Master of Science degree in Entrepreneurship and Innovation from the USC Marshall School of Business in Los Angeles.

"I look forward to re-joining the eschbach team of technology experts who are focused on helping chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturers optimize their performance with the Shiftconnector plant process management platform," said Felix Monschein. "I believe my software engineering background and passion for supporting organizations in their digital transformation journey will even further enhance eschbach's position in the North American market."

The Shiftconnector enterprise platform supports plant process management initiatives by helping manufacturing shift workers and their managers to track compliance, ensure safety, and improve performance through knowledge-sharing. By supporting a 'single source of truth,' Shiftconnector ensures collaboration with complete transparency and creates a knowledge bank of easily accessible information from anywhere, anytime.

About eschbach and Shiftconnector®

With U.S. operations in Boston and headquartered in Germany, eschbach develops software for plant process management. Shiftconnector® provides a new level of team communication to ensure safety and improve plant effectiveness. The award-winning solution is trusted worldwide by leading manufacturing companies such as DuPont, Albemarle, BASF, and Roche. For more information visit www.eschbach.com.

Media Contact

Dawn Fontaine

Ripple Effect Communications

617-536-8887

dawn@RippleEffectPR.com

SOURCE: eschbach

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/782755/eschbach-names-felix-monschein-managing-director-north-america