Hop-on, Inc.: Digitalage Appoints Leighton Smith as New CFO to Accelerate Strategic Growth

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / Digitalage, the groundbreaking social media platform focused on content protection, monetization, and enhanced user experience, and a subsidiary of Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPNN), today announced the appointment of Leighton Smith, ACMA, CGMA, as its new Fractional CFO.

"We are delighted to have Leighton join our team," said Peter Michaels, Founder and CEO of Digitalage. "His unparalleled expertise in financial management and strategic planning will be pivotal as we challenge the status quo in the social media sector."

A seasoned finance executive, Smith brings over 25 years of experience driving growth and profitability across startups and Fortune 500 companies. In his new role, Smith will spearhead Digitalage's financial strategy, support capital initiatives, and oversee financial operations as the company enters a period of rapid growth.

Smith's versatile experience spans sectors like SaaS, Health-Tech, Fin-Tech, and E-commerce. Known for his acumen in business transformation and performance optimization, Smith has facilitated capital raises exceeding $500 million and driven significant operational improvements. His proven track record in financial modeling, investor outreach, and M&A activities will be invaluable as Digitalage scales its operations.

"I'm excited to collaborate with Peter and the entire Digitalage team," Smith stated. "This is a unique opportunity to contribute to a platform that is genuinely revolutionizing the social media landscape for the betterment of all stakeholders."

Smith holds ACMA and CGMA accounting credentials and a BA in Business Studies from the University of Wolverhampton. An active mentor to Bay Area startups, he is also an avid fitness enthusiast and a private pilot in his free time.

About Hop-on, Inc.

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) is a leading US-based company that specializes in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services. With secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies, Hop-on has a long track record of innovation and market development dating back to 1993. The company is known for its pioneering work, including the development of the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone and the upcoming Digitalage decentralized social media platform, which promotes data portability free speech, and provides essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices. Hop-on works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets.

About Digitalage, Inc.

Digitalage is a decentralized social media platform that puts users in control of their own data and empowers them to connect with others in a secure and decentralized environment. In addition to providing peer-to-peer communication and streaming entertainment, Digitalage also offers personal online data storage, content protection, and digital rights management. The platform is built on cutting-edge technologies and advanced deep learning models, and is committed to upholding values of free speech, fair and equitable compensation, and the democratic process. With its innovative approach to user interface, user experience, and algorithms for recommendation and matchmaking, Digitalage is poised to disrupt the social media industry and drive paradigm shifts in areas such as accessibility, social responsibility, royalty collection and distribution, crowd working, and the creation and consumption of entertainment and journalism.

