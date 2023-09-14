Forbes Names Cintas Among America's Best-In-State Employers

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq:CTAS) has been named to Forbes' America's Best-in-State Employers 2023 list for the second year in a row.

The award distinguishes the best employers in the United States, based on criteria such as working conditions, diversity, salary, potential for development and company image, and the likelihood of employees recommending their employers to friends and family.

"Our 44,500 employee-partners across North America are central to our success," said Max Langenkamp, Cintas Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Chief Diversity Officer. "We know that without our employee-partners, we wouldn't have customers or even a business. Our culture is the foundation upon which we run our business.

"We believe in treating our employee-partners well, providing both professional and personal support, and creating an environment where they are respected and confident so they can thrive and achieve success. Awards like this mean a lot to us since they reaffirm our belief that Cintas is an employer of choice."

Forbes' America's Best Employers By State 2023 list was determined in partnership with global research firm Statista. They surveyed 70,000 full- and part-time employees in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia who work at companies with more than 500 workers nationwide. Surveys asked if the participants would recommend their employer to friends and family and asked them to evaluate their employer on criteria including working conditions, diversity, compensation packages, potential for development and company image.

Recently, Cintas has been widely recognized for its employment practices and for its outstanding workplace environment:

Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces

Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity

Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Women

Forbes' Best Large Employers

Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity

Forbes' Best Employers for Women

The company has also been honored for its employment and business practices supporting disabled employee-partners; early-career employee-partners; military-affiliated employee-partners, spouses, and suppliers; and the LGBTQ+ communities.

More information about Cintas' approach to human capital and its workforce, including its overview and approach to talent recruitment and retention, compensation and benefits, performance and advancement, training and development, employee-partner engagement and DEI is available in the 2022 Cintas ESG Report.

About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers' facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, workplace water services, first aid and safety products, eye-wash stations, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

Cintas Media Contact:

Michelle Goret, Vice President of Corporate Affairs | goretm@cintas.com, 513-972-4155

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cintas on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Cintas

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cintas

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cintas

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/784077/forbes-names-cintas-among-americas-best-in-state-employers