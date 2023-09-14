Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2023) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has retained Encos Consultoria E Construcoes Ltd. of Salvador, Bahia, Brazil for the purposes of evaluating the infrastructure requirements and developing plans for the extraction, logistics, transport, storage and processing infrastructure for the Company's silica sand operations in Bahia, Brazil.

Brian Leeners, Director and CEO stated, "We are pleased to initiate Phase 2 of our Strategic Plan through the engagement of an experienced local civil engineering firm and our principal, Eng. Marcos Manoel A de A Souza, has over 40 years of experience in project management, development and construction in Brazil. We have spent considerable time over the past nine months targeting and evaluating infrastructure opportunities for our silica sand operations and now we have the engineering guidance to initiate putting those plans into action immediately."

About Homerun Resources

Homerun Resources is focused on the development of its business within the critical and energy materials sectors. With a steadfast commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and building shareholder value, Homerun Resources Inc. is poised to make a lasting impact in these industries.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Homerun Resources Inc.

"Brian Leeners"

Brian Leeners, CEO & Director

brianleeners@gmail.com / +1 604-862-4184 (WhatsApp)

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/180597