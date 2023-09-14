HP Inc.: Major Flex Appeal: HP Unveils the HP Spectre Foldable PC

News Highlights:

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) redefined versatility with the HP Spectre Foldable PC, a remarkable 3-in-1 device with a foldable screen that seamlessly integrates the best features of a laptop, tablet, and desktop for the ultimate hybrid experience.

"Consumers are demanding greater flexibility to connect, work, and play for their hybrid lives beyond what the traditional laptop can provide," said Jo Tan, Senior Vice President & Division President of Personal Systems Consumer Solutions, HP Inc. "We are excited to introduce the HP Spectre Foldable PC, designed to seamlessly adapt to the various ways you want to work with its unique, durable form factor that pushes the boundaries of design and technology."

Designed for Tomorrow's Hybrid Flexibility

The Spectre Fold easily transitions between the three distinct form factors for a frictionless user experience. Effortlessly switch from a traditional laptop to a slim tablet with a continuous 17-inch screen, then to a powerful desktop with a sleek built-in kickstand. This is made possible with a foldable panel and integrated hinge, designed for durability and tested with the same requirements as traditional HP laptops.

The Spectre Fold surpasses the conventional laptop experience as the world's first foldable PC with one and half screens using a physical keyboard.iv No additional cables are needed to charge the Bluetooth® keyboard or pen with wireless charging integrated into the device.

The Spectre Fold's expanded screen is the star of the show, leveraging Windows Snap along with an HP enhanced mode to quickly adapt and reconfigure the Windows layout. In traditional laptop mode, toggle between content and windows, edit photos in Photoshop using the extended or expanded laptop mode, or watch an IMAX movie on the full screen using the world's first foldable PC with IMAX Enhanced Certification.v

Exceptional Performance and Features for Adaptive Computing

The Spectre Fold is the world's first foldable PC with built-in AI for security, wellness, and gesture controls.ii An advanced AI chip adapts to your needs, delivering a tailored computing experience that focuses on you. Enjoy features such as walk away lock, wake on approach, auto screen dimming, and privacy alerts to enhance your privacy. Screen time and distance reminders, along with touch-free content control, help you focus on wellbeing while providing a more intuitive interaction with the device.vi

The Spectre Fold includes HP Presence 2.0vii for enhanced productivity and collaboration that takes conferencing to the next level with a 5MP camera to look your best, along with Intel® Unison support to easily connect the PC to your mobile device.viii Powered by a 12th Gen Intel® Core i7 Processorix engineered on the Intel® Evo platform, the Spectre Fold is capable of handling demanding real-life tasks in any mode with ease. Enjoy stunning graphics with Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics and long-lasting battery life of up to 12 hours in laptop mode and up to 11 hours in desktop mode.x The device also equips users with blazing-fast Wi-Fi 6E connectivityxi and plenty of storage with 16GB of memory and 1TB SSDxii.

Thoughtfully Crafted with Sustainability in Mind

The Spectre Fold reflects HP's commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable innovation with eco-friendly materials incorporated into its design. The cover and keyboard frame contain up to 90% post-industrial recycled (PIR) metal.xiii The keyboard module wrap contains recycled polyester fiber, and both the bezel and keyboard keycaps contain 50% PCR plastic.xiv The keycaps are coated with 100% water-based paint. And the packaging material is 100% sustainably sourced,xv and is EPEAT® Gold Registered and ENERGY STAR® Certified. xvi

Pricing and Availabilityxvii

The HP Spectre Foldable PC is available in the U.S. for pre-order today, Thursday, September 14, at BestBuy.com. The device is expected to be available in limited quantities in October on HP.com for a starting price of $4,999.99 and at select Best Buy locations. The device is also expected to be available in select countries later this fall.

For more information about the HP Spectre Fold, please visit the HP Press Center.

i HP internal analysis based on all 17-inch foldable PCs in the market as of Sept 2023. Smallest x and y dimensions when unfolded. Thinnest z-height when unfolded.

ii HP internal analysis based on all 17-inch foldable PCs in the market as of August 2023. Wireless charging when PC is powered on and when Bluetooth keyboard is attached in Laptop mode.

iii HP internal analysis based on all foldable PCs in the market as of August 2023. Built-in AI is a dedicated AI chip that supports a combination of walk-away lock, wake-on approach, privacy alert, screen time reminder, screen distance reminder, and gestures for pause, resume and scroll. AI features work only in laptop mode and when the camera shutter door is open.

iv HP internal analysis based on all foldable PCs in the market as of August 2023. One and a half screens means a full 12.3' diagonal top screen (above the fold) plus half of the 12.3' diagonal bottom screen (below the fold) in Expanded screen mode with physical keyboard attached.

v Based on DTS and IMAX Enhanced program as of August 2023.

vi Range and time vary. Enabled from GlamCam in HP Command Center.

vii HP Presence features vary by platform.

viii HP Presence features including video control are located in MyHP.

ix Multi-core is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will necessarily benefit from use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on application workload and your hardware and software configurations. Intel's numbering, branding and/or naming is not a measurement of higher performance. Actual product thermal solution varies by configuration and may vary from video/ picture depicted" whenever you show internal components. Max wattage varies depending on hardware, software, overall system configuration, settings and workload.

x Battery life will vary depending on various factors including product model, configuration, loaded applications, features, use, wireless functionality, and power management settings. The maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and usage. See https://bapco.com/products/mobilemark-25/ for additional details.

xi Wi-Fi 6E requires a Wi-Fi 6E router, sold separately to function in the 6GHz band. Availability of public wireless access points limited. Wi-Fi 6E is backwards compatible with prior 802.11 specs. And available in countries where Wi-Fi 6E is supported.

xii For storage drives, TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual formatted capacity is less. Up to 45GB of system disk is reserved for system recovery software.

xiii Percentage of recycled metal varies by product.

xiv Percentage post-consumer recycled plastic varies by product.

xv 100% outer box packaging and corrugated cushions made from sustainably sourced certified and recycled fibers.

xvi Based on U.S. EPEAT® registration according to IEEE 1680.1-2018 EPEAT®. EPEAT® status varies by country. Visit www.epeat.net for more information.

xvii Pricing and availability are subject to change.

