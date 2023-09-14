Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.09.2023
Neubewertung unumgänglich! Künstliche Intelligenz als Geheimwaffe im Naturschutz!
ACCESSWIRE
14.09.2023 | 15:50
U.S. Bank: From Business to Community Impact, Minneapolis Barbershop Finds Success

Originally published on U.S. Bank company blog

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / Wilson's Image, a barbershop in the heart of North Minneapolis, is known for being more than just a place to get a haircut. It's been transformed into a place for community.

"I make relationships with key stakeholders in the community to make sure that I can provide resources for our customers far beyond haircutting services," said Teto Wilson, owner of Wilson's Image, who points to U.S. Bank as one of those stakeholders.

In August 2022, Wilson met Tim Farrow - the business access advisor serving the Twin Cities - at an Access Commitment Live! event in Minneapolis. Farrow and other business access advisors across the country help Black business owners network, connect to resources and gain access to capital.

By working in partnership with Farrow and the business banking team at U.S. Bank, Wilson purchased the building his barbershop is in.

"Teto told me that one of his goals was to own his own barbershop," Farrow said, "and we helped him get there."

Wilson's partnership with U.S. Bank goes beyond banking, with Wilson hosting a listening session for U.S. Bank with high school students to learn more about the North Minneapolis community and contributing to Wilson's scholarship fund.

U.S. Bank launched Access Commitment in 2021 with the goal of increasing wealth-building opportunities for members of the Black community.

For more about Wilson's Barbershop, watch the video linked above.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from U.S. Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: U.S. Bank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/us-bank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: U.S. Bank

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/784088/from-business-to-community-impact-minneapolis-barbershop-finds-success

