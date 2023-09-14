Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.09.2023
Neubewertung unumgänglich! Künstliche Intelligenz als Geheimwaffe im Naturschutz!
14.09.2023 | 15:54
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Dividend Announcement

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 14

14 September 2023

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Re: Dividend Announcement

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable, in line with the Prospectus, representing the regular monthly targeted dividend for the financial period ending 31 August 2023 as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date 21 September 2023

Record Date 22 September 2023

Payment Date 6 October 2023

Dividend per Share 0.50 pence (Sterling)

The Directors expect to declare a dividend in excess of 7 pence per share for the financial year ending 30 September 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson


