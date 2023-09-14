Xybion Digital Inc.: Deciphex and Xybion Digital join forces to Infuse the Power of Micropathology Digital Slide Reading into Dynamic Non-clinical Study LIMS Workflows

PRINCETON, NJ and DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / Deciphex, a trailblazer in digitizing and networking global pathologists, has joined forces with Xybion, a global leader in unified cloud software solutions for regulated industries. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the healthcare technology sector, aimed at enhancing the pathology reporting processes and optimizing workflow efficiency for pathologists working in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries.

The collaboration between Deciphex and Xybion introduces a groundbreaking integration that offers a seamless synergy between their platforms. This integration provides real-time digital slide availability during pathology data entry. In addition, for Pathology Peer Review, embedded finding searching, filtering and viewing results in accelerated and higher quality processes. By combining Patholytix's scalable digital pathology management solution with Xybion's unified cloud software ecosystem, professionals in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries can streamline their operations and focus on delivering improved regulatory submissions.

Patholytix offers a scalable, GLP-compliant digital pathology management solution that includes a Viewer, Image QC, Storage, AI Decision support, and synchronized data capture. This comprehensive solution accelerates drug development timelines, enhances image quality control, and offers AI-driven decision support for critical assessments. This collaboration with Xybion further enhances the capabilities of Patholytix by seamlessly integrating it into Xybion's unified cloud software ecosystem.

By collaborating with Xybion, this suite of advanced features is bolstered by Xybion's expertise in compliance, quality management, and unified cloud solutions.

"We are excited to collaborate with Deciphex and integrate Patholytix into our unified cloud software solutions," says Dr. Pradip Banerjee, Chairman and CEO of Xybion Digital. "This collaboration perfectly aligns with our commitment to provide innovative solutions that optimizes workflows, enhances compliance, and drives efficiency across regulated industries."

With the collaboration between Deciphex and Xybion, pathologists, healthcare providers, and researchers can expect an enhanced experience, with seamless transitions between platforms, faster decision-making, and a greater focus on delivering high-quality products for patient care.

Together, Deciphex and Xybion streamline pathological studies with the following capabilities:

Study planning

Protocol management

Study execution and data collection

Quality, compliance, and deviation management

Data Management

Visualizations for ongoing studies

Digital Slide Viewer, Image QC, Storage, AI Decision support, and synchronized data capture.

The convergence of Deciphex's Patholytix digital pathology management system with Xybion's Pristima XD, a unified total preclinical research and development software is poised to further advance preclinical research, toxicologic pathology studies, and accelerate the development of life saving pharmaceuticals.

For more information about the collaboration between Deciphex and Xybion and the benefits it offers, please visit https://www.deciphex.com and https://www.xybion.com/.

About Deciphex

Deciphex is a pioneering company at the forefront of the digital transformation of pathology. By networking with global pathologists and leveraging AI-driven solutions, Deciphex accelerates certainty in pathology reporting, ultimately enhancing patient care and advancing drug development. For more information, visit https://www.deciphex.com.

About Xybion Digital Inc.

Xybion is a global SaaS company that helps enterprise life sciences organizations accelerate new drug development into approved medicines that may save lives and keep employees safe. We digitize drug research and development, laboratory testing, regulatory approvals, and pharmaceutical manufacturing on a single, unified cloud platform that is cost-effective, ready to deploy, and easy to use. Xybion has over 160 clients in 29 countries using its low-code software to accelerate timelines, improve compliance, expand capacity, minimize operating risks, and reduce expenses while keeping employees safe.

Learn more about Xybion at https://www.xybion.com/

For further information:

For more information regarding Xybion Digital Inc., please contact Pradip Banerjee, Chief Executive Officer, PBanerjee@xybion.com, 609-512-5790 x122

For more information regarding Deciphex Ltd., please contact Katie Higgins, Global Marketing Manager, katie.higgins@deciphex.com, +35312210842

