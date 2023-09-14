Luminar Media Group, Inc.: Royale de Monte Carlo Vodka and Synergy Promotions Forge a Dynamic Alliance to Elevate the Florida Market Engagement

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:LRGR), the makers of Royale de Monte Carlo® "The World's Most Prestigious Vodka," are proud to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with Synergy Promotions, an established leader in curating promotional events. The strategic partnership, officially launching on September 15, 2023, aims to redefine the vodka landscape across Florida, promising increased brand visibility and a premium consumer experience characterized by luxury and exclusivity.

Florida, a robust market with approximately 22 million residents and over 2000 liquor stores, is a hotspot for vodka producers. The state witnesses the sale of over 7.5 million cases of vodka annually, revealing a market teeming with potential. The collaboration is meticulously crafted to seize a substantial market share, introducing more Floridians to Royale de Monte Carlo®'s ultra-premium vodka-a beacon of quality and sophistication.

"This partnership with Synergy Promotions is a pivotal step in extending our reach in the vibrant Florida market," affirmed Juan Sese, Chief Operating Officer at Royale de Monte Carlo®. "We are optimistic that this venture will boost off-the-shelf sales and foster enduring relationships with vodka aficionados and liquor store proprietors statewide."

Wendy Salto, President of Synergy Promotions, reciprocated the enthusiasm while highlighting her organization's 15-year legacy of forging successful alliances. "Synergy is prepared to utilize its extensive industry connections to propel Royale de Monte Carlo® to new heights, magnifying both brand recognition and revenue avenues," said Salto.

About Royale de Monte Carlo®/ Luminar Media Group, Inc.

Boasting offices in Miami, Florida, and distilled in the iconic Cognac region of France, Royale de Monte Carlo® epitomizes ultra-premium vodka. This luxury beverage is adored globally for its refreshing coolness and impeccably smooth taste, crafted meticulously by fifth-generation master distillers in France. For further details, visit www.royaledemontecarlo.com.

About Synergy Promotions

With a 15-year illustrious journey in the industry, Synergy Promotions stands as a testament to dedication and perseverance. They have fostered potent partnerships with major distributors including Republic National Distributors Corp (RNDC) and Mexcor. For a full list of suppliers and distributors represented by Synergy Promotions, visit www.synergypromotes.com or their Instagram @Synergypromo. Their expertise in enhancing brand visibility and sales through adept customer education and product showcasing has carved a unique niche in the market.

