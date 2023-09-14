Regulatory News:

Azelis Group NV ("Azelis" or the "Company") (Brussels:AZE), a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry, announces the appointment of Evy Hellinckx to succeed Anna Bertona as CEO of Azelis EMEA when Anna assumes her new role as Group CEO on the 1st of January 2024.

Evy has held strategic leadership roles within Azelis since 2016. In her current role as Managing Director of Azelis Benelux, she has grown the company's footprint significantly in the region over the past two years. Prior to her Benelux role, Evy was Strategy and Business Development Director for EMEA, where she was responsible for principal management across all segments in the region, and was instrumental in realizing some of the largest multi-country mandate gains in the region.

As part of the EMEA leadership team, Evy has contributed to the development and implementation of key strategic programs in the region. In addition, she was tapped to provide support to the Group Executive Committee in developing the Azelis 2017-2023 strategy.

Before joining Azelis, Evy spent two years in the medical devices division of Johnson Johnson, and ten years in strategic consulting at Bain Company. She holds a master's degree in Commercial Engineering from the Catholic University of Leuven in Belgium.

Dr. Hans Joachim Müller, Azelis Group CEO, comments:

"I am thrilled to welcome Evy as she steps into her new role as CEO of EMEA. Both Anna Bertona, who will succeed me as Group CEO, and I have had the pleasure of working closely with Evy over the years. We are confident that her intimate familiarity with our principal base and customer needs in EMEA on one hand, and the value Azelis can bring to both on the other will allow her to continue growing the Group's footprint in the region. We are excited to see the dynamism and perspectives she will bring to her new role."

Evy Hellinckx, the incoming CEO of Azelis EMEA, adds:

"I am grateful to Azelis, and to Jochen and Anna in particular, for all the opportunities I have been given over the years. I am excited to take on the challenges of my new role and look forward to working with the EMEA team, as well as the wider Group, to build on the impressive successes in recent years. Having been at Azelis for seven years, I have every confidence that we will continue to succeed in becoming the reference in our industry and creating value for all our stakeholders along the way."

About Azelis

Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry, present in 63 countries across the globe with over 3,800 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 59,000 customers, supported by +2,700 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.1 billion (2022). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.

Across our extensive network of more than 65 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated, and unique digital service to local customers and attractive -business opportunities to principals. Top industry-rated by Sustainalytics, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230914696288/en/

Contacts:

Meredith Wood

Corporate Communications Business Partner

T: +32 4 85 29 36 65 E:

Meredith.wood@azelis.com