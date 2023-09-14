CRMJetty Announces PortalXpand: PRM & More on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

CRMJetty's customers can now benefit from ready to use partner solution for relationship management

CALIFORNIA CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / CRMJetty today announced it has launched PortalXpand: PRM & more on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers with a ready-to-integrate, fully configurable, and secure partner portal. PortalXpand: PRM & more provides real-time exchange of information, facilitating better communication, richer insights, and smoother workflows.

PortalXpand: PRM & more is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000FMngmUAD

PortalXpand: PRM & more

PortalXpand: PRM & more ensures businesses can effectively manage channel sales, partners, lead exchange, swift deal closure, and more. It enables business teams to collaborate effectively, increase productivity, and grow sustainably. It also enables teams to build intuitive, consistent interactions. The solution empowers partners to stay up-to-date, and get answers to queries independently while also reducing operational costs and increasing retention to ensure repeat business.

Comments on the News

"With Launching PortalXpand: PRM & more, we're not just offering a product but bridging the gap between businesses and their partners. This move signifies our commitment to innovation, seamless integration, and success," said Maulik Shah, CEO of CRMJetty.

Belona Pantbank, a pawnbroker, is a customer of CRMJetty. They said, "Thanks to CRMJetty's efforts, they've successfully developed functional software that has helped our growth and we were able to reduce our working hours by 80%, as well as support tickets by 30%, and operational costs by 70%; we have also seen 60% and 40% rise in our customer satisfaction and customer engagement. The team has been approachable and professional throughout the workflow. Their quick responses and dedication are also impressive."

"PortalXpand: PRM & more is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by a brandable, configurable, easy-to-use, low-code PRM portal solution ensuring business growth via channel sales, enhancing partner engagement and experiences," said Alice Steinglass, Executive Vice President of and General Manager, Platform, Salesforce. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers, and entrepreneurs to build, market, and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 11 million customer installs, and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

