Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Neubewertung unumgänglich! Künstliche Intelligenz als Geheimwaffe im Naturschutz!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
14.09.2023 | 16:14
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ACCESSWIRE: Press Release Distribution is Helping Companies Amplify Their News

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / ACCESSWIRE, a newswire service standout that provides regional, national and global news to thousands of clients worldwide, offers award-winning press release services to companies around the globe.

These services are available for a flat-fee and customers enjoy unlimited words, multimedia, and graphics, around-the-clock customer service, and expansive distribution channels.

"Effective press release distribution pairs newsworthy content with targeted distribution lists to amplify brands' stories so the media and their target audiences can hear them above the noise of a crowded marketplace," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct.

Whether a brand is announcing a new product or employee, volunteer efforts, or interesting data, no matter the topic, press releases are an effective marketing tool to share achievements, wins, and more.

The brand-building benefits of press release distribution include but aren't limited to:

Trust - Consistent press release distribution builds and nurtures a level of trust between companies and consumers that creates new business and earned media opportunities for brands.

Thought leadership - The more newsworthy the angle, the better the chances are for a brand to secure opportunities to position themselves as a thought leader in its industry.

Targeting - With press release distribution, companies are able to cast a wider net to reach their audience and the media. At ACCESSWIRE, we offer a number of distribution lists to help companies maximize their message.

"Our press release services at ACCESSWIRE give our customers the platform they need to share their news with the people that matter most - their target audiences," added Hammers. "By turning their achievements and news into press release campaigns, our customers can generate a buzz around their brand that leads to positive outcomes now and in the future."

To learn more about ACCESSWIRE's press release distribution services, visit accesswire.com.

###

About ACCESSWIRE/Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

Issuer Direct Corporation Media Contacts:

Brian R. Balbirnie
+1 919-481-4000
brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com

Jennifer Hammers
+1 919-481-4000
jennifer.hammers@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: ACCESSWIRE

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/783488/press-release-distribution-is-helping-companies-amplify-their-news

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.