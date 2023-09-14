ACCESSWIRE: Press Release Distribution is Helping Companies Amplify Their News

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / ACCESSWIRE, a newswire service standout that provides regional, national and global news to thousands of clients worldwide, offers award-winning press release services to companies around the globe.
These services are available for a flat-fee and customers enjoy unlimited words, multimedia, and graphics, around-the-clock customer service, and expansive distribution channels.
"Effective press release distribution pairs newsworthy content with targeted distribution lists to amplify brands' stories so the media and their target audiences can hear them above the noise of a crowded marketplace," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct.
Whether a brand is announcing a new product or employee, volunteer efforts, or interesting data, no matter the topic, press releases are an effective marketing tool to share achievements, wins, and more.
The brand-building benefits of press release distribution include but aren't limited to:
Trust - Consistent press release distribution builds and nurtures a level of trust between companies and consumers that creates new business and earned media opportunities for brands.
Thought leadership - The more newsworthy the angle, the better the chances are for a brand to secure opportunities to position themselves as a thought leader in its industry.
Targeting - With press release distribution, companies are able to cast a wider net to reach their audience and the media. At ACCESSWIRE, we offer a number of distribution lists to help companies maximize their message.
"Our press release services at ACCESSWIRE give our customers the platform they need to share their news with the people that matter most - their target audiences," added Hammers. "By turning their achievements and news into press release campaigns, our customers can generate a buzz around their brand that leads to positive outcomes now and in the future."
To learn more about ACCESSWIRE's press release distribution services, visit accesswire.com.
###
About ACCESSWIRE/Issuer Direct Corporation
Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.
Issuer Direct Corporation Media Contacts:
Brian R. Balbirnie
+1 919-481-4000
brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com
Jennifer Hammers
+1 919-481-4000
jennifer.hammers@issuerdirect.com
SOURCE: ACCESSWIRE
https://www.accesswire.com/783488/press-release-distribution-is-helping-companies-amplify-their-news