Greene Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts Showcases its BE WATER Brand's Origins and Bottling Source Location

MARION, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink:INKW) is pleased to announce additional information about the source location of its high-quality BE WATER bottled water brand. BE WATER originates from the foothills of North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains within the Pisgah National Forest, part of a 500,000-acre area parcel of untouched land from which flows one of Earth's purest natural spring water. The bottling plant location is located in the small community of North Cove, located outside the city of Marion, NC.

Distinct from other bottled water brands, BE WATER Natural Artesian Spring Water is organically filtered and naturally delivered to the surface by a rare aquifer developed millions of years ago during the Ice Age. It flows from the Company's exclusive continuous flowing springs with a taste that is pure and invigorating. BE WATER's fresh-tasting aspect comes from its rich array of natural minerals made up of calcium, magnesium, and silica which give it a distinctive signature soft, clean and smooth taste.

Because BE WATER is controlled, bottled, and collected directly at the source, the Company does not have a need to rely on third-party bottlers and therefore can effectively manage quality control and consumer appeal of the brand in the face of changing demands and market conditions. This includes completing the entire manufacturing product onsite from springs to shipment, thereby keeping the water bottles refreshing and of the highest quality.

Lenny Greene, Greene Concepts CEO, notes, "We take pride that BE WATER stands apart from other brands with its clean and refreshing taste, its durable packaging and the quality look and values depicted on our packaging. BE WATER fully meets the required bottled water safety standards from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)."

Mr. Greene continues, "Our BE WATER also supports healthy living including brain function, bone strength, joint health, and increased energy. Likewise, we have continued to gain national sales traction since we launched in the spring of 2020 during the onset of the COVID pandemic (see: April 20, May 18, June 2 and June 8 news releases). Additionally, we are on track to add additional large scale retailers by the end of the year which is also supported by the availability of our 6-pack bottle configuration along with the work of our national and regional distributors and the addition of our new company brand ambassador."

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

