CF Search Marketing Announces Partnership with Maserati Digital as They Celebrate 15 Years of Excellence

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / Founded in 2008, CF Search Marketing, an esteemed digital marketing agency, proudly commemorates a remarkable milestone as it reaches 15 years of delivering top-tier digital solutions to businesses across various industries. To further solidify its commitment to excellence, CF Search Marketing is thrilled to announce its certified partnership with Maserati Digital.

The partnership with Maserati Digital as a Maserati Certified Provider signifies a pivotal moment for CF Search Marketing, reinforcing its position as a premier digital agency that garners the trust of esteemed brands, including the iconic Maserati. This endorsement not only highlights CF Search Marketing's track record of success but also underscores its dedication to delivering exceptional results.

As part of this strategic partnership, Maserati dealerships can now access exclusive programs offered by CF Search Marketing at specially discounted rates. One of the most exciting aspects of this partnership is the enhanced visibility that Maserati dealerships will gain. CF Search Marketing's partnership grants dealerships brand site leads and a prominent presence on the esteemed platform, MaseratiUSA.com, along with access to additional funds and a streamlined co-op reimbursement process. This strategic advantage will undoubtedly drive greater exposure, engagement, enhanced brand recognition, and increased sales opportunities for Maserati dealers.

"We're very excited about our partnership with Maserati. Collaborating with Maserati and supporting their dealerships across the United States and Canada is a significant milestone for us," says Cristina Carrera, Managing Partner of CF Search Marketing.

CF Search Marketing, founded in 2008, is a distinguished digital marketing agency known for its innovative approach to delivering exceptional results. With a strong emphasis on conversion, proprietary technologies, and a team of experts, CF Search Marketing has consistently provided clients with high-quality traffic, leads, and measurable success.

