Coca-Cola Honors Stevens Transport With 2023 Asset Carrier of the Year Award

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / Stevens Transport, a leading national transportation provider, is honored to receive the prestigious 2023 Coca-Cola Asset Carrier of the Year Award. This esteemed recognition is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to exceptional service, support, and dedication within the Coca-Cola North American truckload network.

"Stevens Transport extends its gratitude to Coca-Cola leadership for recognizing their nimble ability to execute at the highest level with both their service-sensitive customers and bottlers. This achievement reflects the dedication and hard work of every member of the Stevens Transport team, from our superior drivers to our strategic operations, we deliver unparalleled service day in and day out," said Robert Solimani, Vice President of Stevens Transport.

Each year, the Coca-Cola Asset Carrier of the Year Award is bestowed upon the transportation provider that showcases exceptional performance and excellence in the delivery of Coca-Cola products. Stevens Transport has surpassed all expectations and has been recognized for its outstanding service, reliability, and commitment to customer satisfaction.

"With a comprehensive operational strategy tailored to the specific needs of each customer, a highly skilled team of professionals, we consistently ensure the safe and efficient delivery of Coca-Cola products to retailers, distributors, and consumers," says Sam Freni, Executive Vice President of Operations.

"Our partnership dates back to circa 2011; being awarded back-to-back Asset Carrier of the Year Awards serves as a testament to our strong partnership with Coca-Cola. This recognition required a laser focus to detail, our 24/7 execution, while operating with a sense of urgency, is nothing short of a herculean accomplishment," said Todd Aaron, Vice Chairman of Stevens Transport. The 2023 Asset Carrier of the Year Award stands proudly alongside a collection of Coca-Cola accolades, which includes Refrigerated Carrier of the Year (2013), Refrigerated Carrier of the Year Runner-Up (2014), Carrier of the Year (2015), and Asset Carrier of the Year (2019, 2022).

