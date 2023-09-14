Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE WETTERI OYJ'S SHARE BEGINS

EXCHANGE NOTICE 14 SEPTEMBER 2023 SHARES LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE WETTERI OYJ'S SHARE BEGINS The liquidity provision agreement between Wetteri Oyj and Lago Kapital Oy meets the requirements set for the liquidity provision at Nasdaq Helsinki. The liquidity provision relates to the share of Wetteri Oyj as of September 15, 2023. Company name: Wetteri Oyj Trading code: WETTERI ISIN code: FI0009012793 Orderbook id: 49534 Liquidity Provider (LP): Lago Kapital Oy Provision starts: 15 September 2023 Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services