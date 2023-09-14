Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.09.2023
WKN: A0LFJA | ISIN: FI0009012793 | Ticker-Symbol:
14.09.23
18:22 Uhr
0,546 Euro
+0,018
+3,41 %
14.09.2023 | 16:47
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE WETTERI OYJ'S SHARE BEGINS

EXCHANGE NOTICE 14 SEPTEMBER 2023 SHARES


LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE WETTERI OYJ'S SHARE BEGINS

The liquidity provision agreement between Wetteri Oyj and Lago Kapital Oy meets
the requirements set for the liquidity provision at Nasdaq Helsinki. The
liquidity provision relates to the share of Wetteri Oyj as of September 15,
2023. 

Company name: Wetteri Oyj
Trading code: WETTERI
ISIN code: FI0009012793
Orderbook id: 49534

Liquidity Provider (LP): Lago Kapital Oy
Provision starts: 15 September 2023


Nasdaq Helsinki
Global Listing Services
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
