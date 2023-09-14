Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 14
[14.09.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
14.09.23
IE000LZC9NM0
7,276,951.00
USD
0
45,081,152.31
6.1951
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
14.09.23
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,034,940.00
EUR
0
17,108,824.73
5.6373
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
14.09.23
IE000GETKIK8
4,635,921.00
GBP
0
38,716,462.68
8.3514
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
14.09.23
IE000XIITCN5
798,976.00
GBP
19,000.00
6,238,288.76
7.8079
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
14.09.23
IE000HKX6U62
25,510.00
SEK
0
2,582,680.66
101.2419