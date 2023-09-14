Stop by the HPS Food & Ingredients booth #1632 to learn more about this functional, high protein powder

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2023) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) ("Burcon" or the "Company"), a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins for foods and beverages, and HPS Food and Ingredients Inc. ("HPS") are excited to announce their participation at the upcoming Natural Products Expo East, where they will showcase their best-in-class 95% hempseed protein isolate. The event, scheduled for September 21-23, 2023 in Philadelphia, PA, will provide an opportunity to collaborate with industry leaders to develop exciting consumer food applications for this unique plant-based protein.

"We are thrilled to participate in the Natural Products Expo East, building upon the momentum generated from our successful launch at IFT FIRST," said Kip Underwood, Burcon's chief executive officer. "Our goal is to generate additional customer interest, and further develop the market for our unique hempseed protein. Our collaboration with HPS has resulted in fruitful synergies, and together, we are committed to delivering high-quality hempseed ingredients to customers."

Burcon's hempseed protein isolate is produced through a proprietary extraction and purification process using North American grown hempseeds. Through a series of aqueous processing steps, Burcon can produce a high-quality protein ingredient that contains 95% pure protein, has a neutral flavor profile, exhibits an off-white color, and disperses well when mixed in solution.

Application concept sheets will be readily available at HPS's booth #1632, providing a comprehensive overview of the hempseed protein isolate and its potential applications, making it easier for prospective customers to visualize the opportunities to create great-tasting and nutritious consumer products. The 95% hempseed isolate formulates well in various applications including beverages, snacks, bars, baked goods, plant-based dairy and meat alternatives.

Visit the HPS team at Expo East Booth #1632 for more information on our best-in-class hempseed protein isolate. For inquiries regarding product samples and information, prospective customers are encouraged to directly reach out to HPS Sales Team here.

About HPS Food and Ingredients Inc.

HPS Food & Ingredients is a global leader in value-added processing of plant proteins, seeds & grains, oils, flours, fibers and starches, for premium food markets and food companies around the globe. We produce nutritious, North American grown non-GMO, gluten-free ingredient products at our dedicated production facilities in Manitoba, Canada. We provide quality ingredient solutions for the global food marketplace. For more information, visit hpsfood.ca.

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins for foods and beverages. Our proteins exhibit superior functionality, taste and nutrition, making them ideal ingredients for food formulators. With over two decades of experience, Burcon has amassed an extensive patent portfolio covering its specialty plant-based proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp and sunflower seeds, among other plant sources. Burcon is striving to become a vertically integrated provider of specialty plant-based protein solutions that deliver on health, nutrition and sustainability. Supporting the growing trend towards a plant-based diet, Burcon is developing premium protein ingredients that we believe are better for you and better for the planet. For more information, visit burcon.ca.

