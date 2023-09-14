Expands Sagemcom portfolio of CPE products for global RDK operators

Sagemcom, a world leader in video, audio, and broadband solutions to operators, today announced that its newest version of its ground-breaking Video Soundbox is powered by RDK open-source software.

RDK is an open-source software solution, deployed on more than 100 million devices worldwide, that standardizes core functions and telemetry used in broadband, video, and IoT connected devices. Last year, Sagemcom announced that it became a member of the prestigious RDK Technical Advisory Board and its commitment to embed RDK software throughout its full portfolio of broadband CPE devices (PON, FTTH, DOCSIS, DSL and 5G). Sagemcom also is adopting RDK software within video products, including the Video Soundbox-an all-in-one audio/video entertainment hub, embedding premium speakers and woofer, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision certified, with powerful, natural and authentic audio fine-tuned by Bang Olufsen.

"With the home entertainment market constantly evolving, Sagemcom is always looking for ways to bring innovative and high-quality products to its customers in the best ways possible," said Olivier Taravel, Senior Executive Video President, Audio Video Solutions BU, Sagemcom. "Our commitment to RDK is foundational to our product roadmaps, and we're excited to offer the Video Soundbox as the latest product available for RDK operators around the world. We're also confident that the Video Soundbox is a true product differentiator that can help operators increase customer satisfaction with its high NPS and reduce churn.

"Sagemcom remains at the forefront of product and service modernization for today's pay TV and broadband service providers," said Jason Briggs, RDK President and General Manager. "We're honored to have them as members of our RDK Technical Advisory Board, and we are particularly pleased to see them adopt RDK into a device as innovative as their Video Soundbox

Video Soundbox

Whether watching a movie, streaming music, or just enjoying some background sounds, the Video Soundbox delivers an audio experience that can immerse consumers in their favorite content and bring it to life. Video Soundbox is Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision certified, meaning it can deliver rich, spatialized sound and crystal clear 4K HDR pictures. This makes it the perfect choice for a home cinema setup, as it allows viewers to fully experience the depth and clarity of modern content.

The Video Soundbox also offers far-field voice control and voice assistance services through its embedded microphones. This makes it easy to use and convenient for multi-user and multi-language scenarios. With the Video Soundbox, consumers can change the volume, switch channels, or play their favorite playlist just by speaking a command.

One of the most compelling reasons for operators to consider deploying the Video Soundbox is its high net promoter score (NPS). This metric measures customer satisfaction and loyalty, and the Video Soundbox consistently shows consumers to be extremely satisfied, which makes it a great retention tool for operators.

For more information on Audio Video Solutions: contact-AVS@sagemcom.com

Additional information about RDK is available at www.rdkcentral.com.

About Sagemcom

Thanks to the innovative solutions designed and built by our people, Sagemcom provides access to broadband Internet, entertainment and managed energy supply to the greatest number all over the world.

As a "mission-driven company" since January 2022, Sagemcom makes sure that the design, construction and use of these solutions are sustainable, and fulfil the environmental and societal commitments that are known and shared by all our employees, partners and stakeholders. Sagemcom is the world leader in Broadband products and solutions, and the European leader in smart metering.

