Vers Creative: Single Mom Support Group and Classes Opening Soon in Tampa Bay Area

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / Single mothers in Tampa Bay are invited to register for free classes and a support group entitled "It's a Single Mom Thing," hosted by Shepherd's Village, a non-profit resource for single mothers and their children based in Largo, Florida. Beginning Oct. 12, 2023, the group will meet every month on the second and fourth Tuesday at Starkey Road Baptist Church's Fellowship Center, 8800 Starkey Road, Seminole, Florida.

Single moms of all ages are welcome, whether they have never been married or are divorced, separated or widowed. Mothers and their children are invited to a "Meal and Mingle" time from 5:45-6:15 p.m., followed by an enriching, supportive class and group session from 6:30-8 p.m. Free childcare (pre-K and up) is provided, and moms with infants are welcome to bring them to class. A nursing mother's room is also available.

"Single moms want to do more than just survive; they want to thrive. They invest so much in their children, and Shepherd's Village wants to provide an opportunity for them to invest in themselves," says April McKnight, Executive Director of the organization. "This group will be a safe place to access resources, talk through ideas or challenges, and find comfort when they feel overwhelmed or alone."

"There are over 55,000 single moms in Pinellas County alone, so we're excited to partner with Shepherd's Village in a shared desire to minister well to single moms. We believe the church should be a place where anyone can find hope, encouragement, and resources at any stage or circumstance of life," states Pastor Derek Parker of Starkey Road Baptist Church.

Registration is required. For more information and to register, please visit the Shepherd's Village website at www.shepherdsvillage.com/classes.

About Shepherd's Village

Based in Tampa Bay, Florida, Shepherd's Village stands in the gap for single mothers and their children. While we are the only faith-based single-mother housing program in Pinellas County, Florida, we have expanded our free online offerings so more women across the country can experience healing, safety, and restoration. With our partners' help, we can reach two generations at once and make an impact that will outlive us.

There is hope beyond the brokenness and confusion caused by divorce, separation, death or never having been married. If you know a single mother in need, please direct them to our website for life-changing resources: https://shepherdsvillage.com/.

