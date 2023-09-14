Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Neubewertung unumgänglich! Künstliche Intelligenz als Geheimwaffe im Naturschutz!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
14.09.2023 | 17:14
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BombBomb Taps Nicole Craine as Chief Operating Officer

New COO Joins Global Brand in Asynchronous Video

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / BombBomb has announced that Nicole Craine was named Chief Operating Officer, overseeing the SaaS video platform's day-to-day operations. Started in 2006, BombBomb has been a top provider of video messaging and serves customers in 42 countries. The firm is best known for its abilities to embed videos in top platforms like Salesforce and Zendesk to automate the use of videos in marketing, sales, and support.

Nicole Craine Joins BombBomb as COO

Nicole Craine Joins BombBomb as COO
BombBomb async video SaaS platform names new COO.

"With her experience leading SaaS providers and digital agencies, Nicole brings to BombBomb the right expertise and background to take us to the next level," said BombBomb CEO and founder Conor McCluskey. "She's led strategy, finance, and sales at scale, and she understands how to motivate and drive success."

"Nicole brings to BombBomb the right expertise and background to take us to the next level."

- Conor McCluskey, Founder & CEO

Craine reports to McCluskey, who is chairman and CEO at BombBomb.

"This is a company with a story that needs to be told," Craine said. "We are going to bring its innovations to light as the adoption of async video solutions is accelerating at enterprise levels."

Craine has over 20 years of experience at technology companies where she held global responsibilities. She has led startups to scale and become established brands. Her career includes Excite@Home, There, Inc., Organic, and Cadreon, a Mediabrands company. As CEO for Denver-based Techtonic.com, she led its turnaround and sale to a strategic competitor.

Craine's past roles include CEO, COO, and other senior titles that encompassed corporate strategy, product development, and go-to-market planning and execution. She holds a B.S. in commerce, management, and international business from Santa Clara University.

Contact Information

Tim Gilbert
CEO
tim@mertonway.com
561-676-2378

SOURCE: BombBomb

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/781209/bombbomb-taps-nicole-craine-as-chief-operating-officer

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.