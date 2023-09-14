BombBomb Taps Nicole Craine as Chief Operating Officer

New COO Joins Global Brand in Asynchronous Video

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / BombBomb has announced that Nicole Craine was named Chief Operating Officer, overseeing the SaaS video platform's day-to-day operations. Started in 2006, BombBomb has been a top provider of video messaging and serves customers in 42 countries. The firm is best known for its abilities to embed videos in top platforms like Salesforce and Zendesk to automate the use of videos in marketing, sales, and support.

"With her experience leading SaaS providers and digital agencies, Nicole brings to BombBomb the right expertise and background to take us to the next level," said BombBomb CEO and founder Conor McCluskey. "She's led strategy, finance, and sales at scale, and she understands how to motivate and drive success."

Craine reports to McCluskey, who is chairman and CEO at BombBomb.

"This is a company with a story that needs to be told," Craine said. "We are going to bring its innovations to light as the adoption of async video solutions is accelerating at enterprise levels."

Craine has over 20 years of experience at technology companies where she held global responsibilities. She has led startups to scale and become established brands. Her career includes Excite@Home, There, Inc., Organic, and Cadreon, a Mediabrands company. As CEO for Denver-based Techtonic.com, she led its turnaround and sale to a strategic competitor.

Craine's past roles include CEO, COO, and other senior titles that encompassed corporate strategy, product development, and go-to-market planning and execution. She holds a B.S. in commerce, management, and international business from Santa Clara University.

